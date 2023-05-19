Humanity: Awakening Trial 03-A – Water Fall Puzzle Guide

Trial 03-A: Water Fall is one of the two optional levels in the first sequence of Humanity, awakening. While completely optional, it’s a relatively simple level as it only gives the player one command: turn. If you’re looking to collect an additional two Goldies to unlock more Goldy Rewards, it’s a good idea to take a few minutes to complete it.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Awakening Trial 03-A: Water Fall in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Trial 03-A: Water Fall Puzzle Solution

With all levels in Humanity, if you want to collect all of the Goldies, you’ll need to be thinking a few steps ahead so that the Goldies don’t fall off the edge. Use the guide below to know exactly where to put the direction tiles down and then retry the level if you dropped a Goldy with the knowledge of how to do it in one try.

When you first gain control in the level, you’ll see that your stream of people is starting it swimming through a giant water tank in the center of the level. Turn them to the left when they exit the water on the platform you’re standing on and then turn them left again to walk them down the ramp. At the bottom of the ramp, turn them left again to swim through the tank.

Swim to the platform where the people are exiting the tank onto and then turn them to their left and then left again to have them swim through the tank.

Follow them through the water and turn them left and then back into the tank.

On the other side, they’ll be coming out on a platform with a Goldy. Turn them right and then lead them up the ramp on the platform and turn them into the tank once more.

Follow them through the water again and lead them around the platform and back into the tank so that they swim directly toward the final platform with the second Goldy.

On the other side, they’ll pick up the Goldy and drop to the ground below the platform. Turn them to their left when they make it to the ground and then left again once they get even with the exit goal.

When they make it to the exit goal, the level will be complete.