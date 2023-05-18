Humanity: Awakening Trial 02 – Loop the Loop Puzzle Guide

Loop the Loop is the first level in Humanity where the difficulty starts to increase. While not impossible to solve without help, it certainly showcases some of the out-of-the-box thinking that players will need to do if they want to succeed as the game gets more and more complicated.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Awakening Trial 02: Loop the Loop in Humanity.

Trial 02: Loop the Loop Puzzle Solution

With all levels in Humanity, if you want to collect all of the Goldies, you’ll need to set up all of the twists and turns that your group of humans need to take before moving them so that the Goldies don’t fall off the edge. Use the guide below to know exactly where to put the direction tiles down and then retry the level, putting them all in before moving the people for the first time.

When you first gain control, you’ll be given another new power: Long Jump. Long jump allows the stream of people to jump further than they would with a normal jump command or a high jump command. Pick up the ability.

Once you have the ability, turn the stream of people to the right and then left so that they’re facing “C” shaped platform on the right side of the level. Put a long jump command down at the edge of the platform they’re on to have them jump to it.

Jump across to the platform as well and turn the stream so that it walks along the edge of the platform pushing down the People Switch and then turning right. At the edge of the platform, put another long jump down.

Jump to the platform that the stream is now jumping to and turn them right along the edge and put down another high jump to get them to the next platform with the second People Switch.

Turn them again and have them jump across to the final platform. Follow their lead and turn them once more to the right and have the stream jump back to the first platform.

With this all complete, return to the first platform where you started the level. Place three turns: one to the left of the original turn that points to the Goldy, one on top of the Goldy pointing to the right, and one on the same plane as the Goldy that points to the climbable wall.

Delete the original turn that turns the stream of people to the right and put in a new turn that points them left and through the twists of the turns you just laid down. This will have them pick up the Goldy and begin climbing the wall.

Jump up the wall and place a long jump on the first tile to have the stream jump to get the second Goldy. Once they do, they’ll climb up the far wall and make it to the exit goal.

With the stream walking to the exit goal, the level will be complete.