Diablo IV Launch Trailer Surfaces Online

If you’re a fan of the Diablo franchise, then you might have already got a chance to table with the game. This was because a couple of betas were available that helped the development team stress-test their servers. Unfortunately, while the game has finished up with its betas, there is now the anticipated wait for the launch of this game. To help get you a bit more excited about the upcoming launch, Blizzard Entertainment just dropped a launch trailer for the game.

This trailer offers one more look into the game. We get some combat footage along with classes you’ll be able to pick. Don’t expect too much of an in-depth overview of the game with the trailer. Still, we know that players are once again dropped into a game where they’re battling against demonic evil. We can expect an open world full of dungeons and quests to partake in. Likewise, as mentioned, there will be a few different classes to pick from, such as the Barbarian, Druid, Demon Hunter, Monk, and Necromancer. These classes will change the player’s abilities and playstyle.

We know that this game is set after the events of Diablo III: Reaper of Souls, where you’ll have to save the Sanctuary from the forces of Lilith. After escaping her imprisonment, Lilith begins a quest to claim the Sanctuary as her own, making it a fight for humanity’s survival. Meanwhile, we know that Diablo IV’s live service will end with a pinnacle boss. So get ready for a thrilling hack-and-slash title when it does drop into the marketplace.

Of course, there might be some concern that the game will have a rough start with the servers. That is something Blizzard Entertainment’s art director John Mueller is hoping to ease players’ minds. It was recently that John Mueller stated that they had stress tested the servers to ensure it was ready for a smooth launch. With all that said, we still have a little ways to go before Diablo IV is ready for release. The game is currently not set to launch until June 6, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you can expect it on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the recently released launch trailer from Blizzard Entertainment in the video we have embedded above.