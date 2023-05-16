Diablo IV Dev Tells Players Not To Worry About A Rough Launch Experience

Difficulty logging into a game is a problem we see in some games that launch into the marketplace that are very much server-focused. We have seen several games in the past that can’t keep up with the number of players trying to log into a game. A mass influx of players will try to load into a game right at launch. So that is likely one area in which the development team at Blizzard tried to stress test as much as they possibly could.

Today, we’re finding out what one developer had to say about the upcoming launch. Speaking with Eurogamer, Diablo IV art director John Mueller says that they had stress tested the servers to ensure that the game is ready to launch into the marketplace smoothly. As a result, the developers seem incredibly confident about the upcoming launch this June, which shows that those technical tests that ran earlier this year were incredibly beneficial for the studio.

John Mueller comments on those beta that ran earlier this year as a means to truly understand their technical capacity and what adjustments needed to be done to ensure their servers could run the game as intended. The studio had even held several internal stress tests by running accounts on their servers and doing various actions. This allowed the studio to see what issues might arise, but the real insight into ensuring their servers are capable came from the beta tests.

When you have people coming through different ISPs and coming in through different servers around the world, there’s so much more data you get from that. And with each of those we found lots of little things that happen, like this happens with clan invitations, this happens when you join a party in a certain way – lots of little things like that across the board. John Mueller – Eurogamer

Diablo IV is nearly upon us, and while we are sure there are plenty of bugs that might pop up, which developers can clear in future patch updates, the launch shouldn’t be an issue. You can expect to log into the game without facing a lengthy queue time. Currently, this upcoming hack-and-slash game is set to launch on June 6, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.