Humanity: Awakening Trial 05 – Bridge the Gap Puzzle Guide

Trial 05: Bridge the Gap in Awakening, the first chapter in Humanity, gives players the Float command that allows people streams to jump much farther than they can normally.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Awakening Trial 05: Bridge the Gap in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

More Humanity guides:

| Prologue 01: To Begin With… Puzzle Guide | Prologue 02: Goldy Retriever Puzzle Guide | Prologue 03: Baby Steps Puzzle Guide | Prologue 04: Switch Hitter Puzzle Guide | Prologue 05: Jump-Start Puzzle Guide | Prologue 06: Crowd Surfing Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 01: Crossroads Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 02: Loop the Loop Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 02-A: Three Towers Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 03: Goldy Fish Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 03-A: Water Fall Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 04: Air Flow Puzzle Guide |

Trial 05: Bridge the Gap Puzzle Solution

With all levels in Humanity, if you want to collect all of the Goldies, you’ll need to be thinking a few steps ahead so that the Goldies don’t fall off the edge. Use the guide below to know exactly where to put the direction tiles down and then retry the level if you dropped a Goldy with the knowledge of how to do it in one try.

When you first gain control in the level, you’ll be given the power Float which “lightens humans, increasing the effect of fans and Jump.” Pick up the power and then turn the stream of people to the right. Place down a Long Jump command two blocks to the right of the turn command you just put down. This will have the people jumping across the gap and landing one block before stepping on the fan. Put down a Float command on the block they land on before walking onto the fan.

That will take care of the first stream of people. Hop into the line of people to make it across the gap with them and then jump to the platform to the right to get to the second stream. Follow the exact same steps as you did with the first stream this time, however, with the second stream. This will take care of the second stream.

Jump into the second stream as they soar across the level and then jump out when you get halfway across the gap to the third stream. Place a Long Jump at the end of the platform the third stream is walking off of and then one again at the end of the platform with the Goldy that they’ll be jumping to.

Turn the stream to the right once it gets to the bridge between the two platforms and then to the right again to have them face the next Goldy platform.

Place a Float on the ground three blocks from the edge of the platform and then put down a Long Jump two blocks from the edge. This will cause the group to fly directly to the second Goldy and make it all the way across to the platform with the final exit goal on it. Once they make it, the level will be complete.