Humanity: The Blue Core Puzzle Guide

The Blue Core is one of the first major story turns in Humanity where the player is tasked with destroying the blue core that has been guiding them for the entire game. While the previous levels in the game tasked the player with guiding people to exit goals, this one has them destroying four cores.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve The Blue Core in Humanity.

Trial 01: The Blue Core Puzzle Solution

When you first gain control in the level, you’ll be met with some text about your objective. While all of the previous levels in Humanity have you guiding the lines of people to exit goals, The Blue Core requires you to destroy four blue orbs of light using the people.

Ramp Section

In the area you start in, you’ll have a line of people walking toward two angular, geometric shapes. You’ll notice that the shapes are made out of the movable black material that the blocks you’ve pushed in previous levels were made of. Turn the group to the right and then to the left so that they are walking past the shape on the right and then turn the stream so they push it into the shape on the left making a ramp of sorts.

With the two pieces touching each other, turn the stream to the left and then push both pieces across the platform so that they line up with the two blocks on the other side.

Snake the stream around the area so that the people climb up the ramps and then push the black box at the top of the area down onto the blue orb below. With that done, this section of the level is complete.

Conveyor Belt Section

Jump to the right to the platform with the conveyor belts on it. Turn the stream of people to the right and then to the left so that they get on the belt and then push the block with the hedge floating above it.

Remove the two turn commands you just placed once the block has been pushed and turn the stream to the left instead of the right. When the stream reaches the end of the platform, turn them ro the right and let them take the conveyor belt across the area.

Turn the group to the left and then the left again to push the next block with a floating hedge. Follow the stream across the belt and then turn it to the left and then to the left once more to push the black block that’s on the platform with them into the belt to make a path to the blue orb.

Remove all of the previously laid turn commands in the section and return to the area where the people are coming out of the door. Turn them to the right and then the left so that they take the conveyor belt and end up on the left side of the area. Turn them to the right so that they walk underneath the hedge there and take the belts across the way to the area in the corner with the final black box.

Turn the line so that they push the box onto the conveyor belt and then push it to crush the second blue orb below.

Jump Section

Head to the right again and to the section with several pre-laid jump commands. Turn the people to the left and then snake them around so that they hit the first jump command while facing the obstacle between them and the orb.

Turn the group so that it walks along the edge of the obstacle and then turns to the right to jump onto the far side of the area.

Before jumping down to the corner across from them, turn the people to the right so that they jump up to the central area of the platform and then turn them to the left so that they fall down to the platform below.

Turn the stream to the right and have them continue along the edge until needing to turn right again. Turn them into the jump command to get them on the platform with the three jump commands all in a line and have them turn right into the one in the middle. This will have them jump up to the center platform and then jump all the way to the black block and push it onto the third blue core.

People Switch Section

Jump over to the final section. When you get there, ignore the stream of people at first and jump to the people switch that’s on the far left (from the perspective of the people in the line.) Place down four turn commands there each facing the last so that they form a circle.

Go to the stream of people and turn them to the left and then right so that they walk across the first switch, get caught in the fans below them, and make it to the platform that you created a circle on.

Once a good amount of people are walking in a circle on the switch, remove the commands outside of the entrance door. Now, turn the people coming out of the door immediately to the right and then to the left at the end of the path so that they walk onto the first switch there. When they get to the end of the switch, don’t have them take the fans across to the second switch, instead, turn them back around with two left turns.

Turn the line to the right and then the right again so that they walk down the center path in the section. When they do, they’ll fly across the area using the fans below them and push the final black block onto the blue core below.