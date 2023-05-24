Humanity: Choice Trial 02-B – The Wall Puzzle Guide

Choice Trial 02-B: The Wall is one of the more difficult optional levels in Humanity in the early hours of the game. While getting both Goldies in it is difficult, it’s certainly not impossible.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Choice Trial 02-B: The Wall in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Trial 02-B: The Wall Puzzle Solution

With all levels in Humanity, if you want to collect all of the Goldies, you’ll need to be thinking a few steps ahead so that the Goldies don’t fall off the edge. Use the guide below to know exactly where to put the direction tiles down and then retry the level if you dropped a Goldy with the knowledge of how to do it in one try.

When you first gain control in the level turn the stream of people to the right and then to the right again so that they walk into and push the two stacked black blocks on the wall. Let them go through the hole and then turn them to the right once they make it to the other side.

Have the stream jump up the two steps to get up to the next platform. When they make it, turn them so that they push the block on their right once and then immediately turn them back so that they don’t push it any further. Remove the right turn you laid down at the start of this step to have the people go back to walking across the platform toward the next step up.

Put a jump at the end of the platform to have them jump to the next step and then turn the stream to the right to push another two blocks through the wall to make a path.

On the other side, turn the stream to the left and have it jump to the next step. Place down a turn command in the stream that directs them in the direction they’re already going toward the two black boxes that you pushed out in the second step. This may seem redundant, but it’ll be crucial for getting one of the Goldies. Once that’s laid down, have them jump onto the black boxes and walk off the far edge of the level.

Jump up to the tallest step with the people and turn them to the right so that they push the first block in. Let them walk it all the way off the other side of the platform. Turn the stream to its left and then do the same push maneuver from the second step with the second black box on the platform where you push it one space and then immediately turn the stream around.

Remove the last three turn commands you put down (in the order you laid them) and turn the stream to the right when it walks through the hole in the wall and then have it jump up the three stairs so that it gets to the highest platform and then have it turn to the right as soon as it gets up to push a hole in the wall.

Remove that final turn so that the stream makes it to the second box stack and turn it to the right again to make another hole. Turn the stream to its left once it makes it back out and then put a jump command on top of the black box that you pushed out in the previous step so that they jump across the gap.

Run all the way to the left and put down a turn command that faces the Goldy on top of the black box stack that you pushed out in the fifth step. Jump down to the area below.

Remove the turn command that turns the stream to the right through the wall and replace it with a command that moves them to the left. Snake the group around the edge of the platform so that it pushes the stacked blocks to the Goldy that’s on the platform above. When the boxes move, they’ll catch the end of the stream of people that are falling and then they’ll walk to collect the Goldy.

As soon as the Goldy is collected, remove the left turn command that you laid down in the previous step and turn the stream to the right again so that they go through the wall.

On the other side of the wall, remove the right turn that leads directly into jump that takes the stream up the stairs and put a left turn in its place. Snake the stream along the edge of the platform and have them jump to collect the Goldy. Then, have them jump up the steps and turn to the right to make it back with the stream on top.

Run ahead of the stream and place two final jump commands so that it climbs the final two stairs and makes it to the exit goal.