Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Teases “The Last Spark Hunter” DLC

It seems like a long time ago that Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope came into our lives, but it was only in October of last year. While Ubisoft was quick to admonish its “lack of holiday sales,” those who have played the title were in love with everything that Ubisoft did with it. Mario, the Rabbids, and more were in top form as new gameplay twists and abilities made everything even more enjoyable. But Ubisoft knew they couldn’t stop there, so they announced a 3-part DLC package that would bring even more fun to gamers. Part one is already out, and Part two is on the way.

But today, we got the first teaser for the second DLC package, which is called “The Last Spark Hunter.” As you’ll see in the trailer below, the entire crew is on hand to head to a world known as the Melodic Gardens. The world has apparently gone dark, and when the team arrives, they’re greeted by someone who has been expecting them:

The term “Spark Hunter” refers to the minions of Cursa, the big bad of the main game, who sent out said minions to collect the Sparks so they could be drained of their power. Mario, the Rabbids, and their new ally in Edge, a former Spark Hunter, were able to stop Cursa and free the trapped Rosalina within it. So if this new Spark Hunter is the last of its kind, that would either imply that it doesn’t know Cursa is gone or that they don’t care and want revenge for what happened.

Either way, gamers can likely expect an expansive world to travel through and new Rabbid enemies to fight. The DLC also teases talking cutscenes via said Spark Hunter, so what unfolds in them will be interesting.

The first DLC was the “Tower of DOOOOOOOMMMM,” which put Mario and the crew on tough challenge maps. You can get it through the season pass. The third DLC that is slated for later this year will feature the return of gaming icon Ray-Man. He’ll join Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Mario on a new journey just for them.

If the DLC does well alongside the Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope sales, one has to wonder if Ubisoft would try and do one more game in the line. Then again, given the instability with Ubisoft and many of its franchises currently, you have to wonder if they’ll continue anything that isn’t a “massive success” in their minds.