F1 Manager 2023 Trailer Prepares Players For An Exciting 2023 Season

F1 Manager 2023 has been announced, and we got a new look at the game thanks to a trailer released today. In this game, players are once again getting to sit behind the scenes and manage a Formula 1 racing team through another incredible season. Of course, if you’re already familiar with the franchise, you might be keener on knowing just when this game will officially drop into the marketplace. Unfortunately, we don’t have a specific date to give you just yet.

F1 Manager 23 is slated to release this summer, but outside of that, we don’t have a date quite yet. However, there were plenty of other tidbits of information showcased since this game was unveiled. Players will once again choose a team to overview as they go through the 2023 season with over twenty races and six F1 Sprint events. As the title alone suggests, if you haven’t played a game from this franchise before, it’s all about management.

Here players manage everything from their garage, staff, facilities, drivers, and of course, the vehicle. You’ll fine-tune everything you need on a car to ensure that it’s prepped, ready to race, and can beat out the competition. So if you ever thought about the inner workings of an F1 team, here’s your chance. Make those crucial calls, oversee the staff members, and determine how to improve your team going forward.

We even know that a new game mode is being added to this installment called Race Replay, which is said to help relieve key moments from the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Although, we’re still waiting for more details to come out that will help paint a better picture of what all was changed in this upcoming installment compared to past releases.

So, for now, you can check out the announcement trailer above. Meanwhile, we know that when this game does land in the marketplace later on in the summer, you’ll be able to pick up a copy for the PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One platforms. Additionally, if you’re interested in trying the last installment, F1 Manager 2022, that game was released back in August of last year and can be purchased for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.