AEW Fight Forever Will Have Blood

The ESRB was created due to what many people thought were “unrestrained video games” that showed either suggestive content or various amounts of blood. This was true for a certain fighting game series, as they didn’t hold back in the violence of their content. However, with other games, it was more of an overreaction than anything else. However, the ESRB has served a purpose, even if it still holds up some games like AEW Fight Forever. The title was announced years ago and technically was done a while back, but the ESRB was giving them fits because of their use of blood.

You see, unlike WWE, AEW has never been afraid to show the violence of their matches. Certain wrestlers like Britt Baker, Jon Moxley, and more are known for busting themselves open during big matches to convey the damage being done inside and outside the ring. So naturally, they wanted to showcase that again in their video game, but that made the ESRB intervene and threaten to give them an “M” rating if they took it too far.

However, they were able to get things more contained, and we know the game will release on June 29th. But whether blood would be in the game was still unknown. Today, the official AEW Games Twitter handle answered that question with the following screenshots:

We've heard that many of you were worried that the blood was removed from #AEWFightForever. We'll let these new screenshots speak for themselves.#AEWgames pic.twitter.com/BPxhrSXZyg — AEW Games (@AEWGames) May 23, 2023

So yeah, there’s going to be blood in the game. The difference between this and what the ESRB chastised them for was apparently that you could have “blood everywhere” in the game, and that was apparently too much.

Many fans are hopeful that AEW Fight Forever is worth the wait because they have been waiting for some time. Not to mention, there’s a question about quality given “how the game looks.” But as both Kenny Omega and others have noted, the game isn’t meant to be a “super realistic looking simulator” of a wrestling title. Instead, it’s meant to be an arcade-style game that calls back to the earlier days of wrestling titles, where it was more about the fun than anything else.

To that end, the title is said to have multiple modes for you to have fun in, including men’s and women’s matches, multiple stipulation matches, being able to be a General Manager and more. There are even mini-games you can do with the superstars.

We’ll find out soon enough if AEW has another hit on their hands when it arrives next month after their Forbidden Door PPV.