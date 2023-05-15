AEW Fight Forever Achievements Leaked

Yuke’s wrestling title AEW Fight Forever is set to release at some point in 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC and while there’s still plenty of news to be shared about the project the game’s achievements have been leaked as reported by Insider Gaming. The achievements themselves lay out a number of exciting features including the game’s career mode which could potentially be titled “Road to Elite.” There also seems to be mention of a “Create An Arena” feature.

All of the AEW Fight Forever achievements have been listed below: