Beignets are a sugary dessert that players can make using four simple ingredients. While this dessert looks extra yummy, they are also an easy recipe. Some meals cannot be prepared unless players have certain biomes unlocked, but this dish is a lot less difficult for new players. This guide will be teaching you how to make Beignets in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How To Make Beignets

In order to make Beignets, players will need to have Dazzle Beach, Peaceful Meadows, Forest of Valor, and Remy’s Kitchen unlocked to get the ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It requires three ingredients that are pretty common used ones in a lot of recipes, especially desserts.

Eggs – are available purchased from Remy’s Kitchen.

– are available purchased from Remy’s Kitchen. Sugarcane – are available purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach.

– are available purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach. Wheat – are available purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadows.

– are available purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadows. Canola – are available to be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Forest of Valor.

After mixing all these together with a single piece of coal will give players a new recipe of Beignets. It will be added to the library and then can be automatically filled for future times where the meal is wanted. The meal will replenish 912 health and can be sold for 524. Now you know how to make Beignets – go gift some to your favorite villagers!