Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Make Berry Salad

Berry Salad is probably one of the cutest meals in Disney Dreamligt Valley besides the Gingerbread cookies we made during the holiday season. While the game has many adorable recipes, this one just pops off with its bright colors. A lot like the Fruit Salad, this recipe consists of only Berry items which make the meal quick and easy to make. Here is how to make Berry Salad.

How To Make Berry Salad

Berry Salad is really easy to make and only requires three different types of berries. However, some of the berries are only available in specific biomes while some are in the Plaza when players first start. Below is a list of what three Disney Dreamlight Valley ingredients are needed and where to get them.

Raspberry – these can be collected in Peaceful Meadow and Glade of Trust.

– these can be collected in Peaceful Meadow and Glade of Trust. Blueberry – these can be picked from bunches in Dazzle Beach and Forest of Valor.

– these can be picked from bunches in Dazzle Beach and Forest of Valor. Gooseberry – these can be found in both Frosted Heights and Forgotten Lands.

While getting Gooseberries might be the hardest ingredient on the list, making Berry Salad is a pretty easy recipe. This meal is a 3-star meal but unfortunately, it cannot be sold. It can, however, make a decent gift for allowed valley resistants. Now you know everything about making Berry Salad.