Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – How To Get To Rito Village | Crossing The Broken Bridge

Everything you need to know to get to Rito Village in Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom.

Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is massive. There is more stuff here than Link could feasibly shake a stick at, and that’s if we are just talking about Hyrule. This game goes up, down, and all around before it’s done with you, and even series veterans will find an endless tirade of things to do, see, and discover.

There is a main quest of course, and this will take you to some of the major locations across, above, and even under Hyrule. Rito Village is one such location, however, it is not as easy as it once was to access. Not only is there a blizzard blocking your way, but there is also the matter of that pesky bridge.

How To Get To Rito Village

The Blizzard

This is somewhat of a trick question because you can’t get it straight away. There are several obstacles in your way. Firstly, the blizzard. If you aren’t prepared, then Rito Village is the least of your troubles. The area surrounding the avian colony is so cold you will die in a few seconds,

To get around this, you need to either cook food to keep you warm or wear clothes that will do the same. The kicker is that the clothes that keep you warm are actually found – you guessed it – in Rito Village (just like in Breath Of The Wild). There are a pair of Cold Resistant Boots in Great Sky Island, but honestly, if you are this far, you might as well just eat some soup and leg it.

Cooking a meal for cold resistance is pretty simple, and we have a guide that covers that right here.

The Bridge

Once you have weathered the storm, you have issues with the bridge. The bridge is down and you can’t climb the surface on the other side. Why is this? Well, it’s icey, and Link can’t climb that.

The solution? Well, there are three we’ve come up with.

Firstly, you could run to the nearby Sky Tower and land in Rito Village. It’s close enough that it is totally possible and it kills two birds with one stone (sorry Rito).

Secondly, you could be pretty boring and talk to the locals. A couple of them will hint that Hyrule Pinecones are filled with gas. If they are exposed to fire, a powerful updraft will appear letting you glide over the canyon with ease.

If all of these sounded too mundane, you could do what we (or more accurately, I…) did. There are trees close to the broken bridge. Enough to build a bridge across. It will take approximately 10 logs all Ultrahanded end-to-end. Carefully position the “bridge” and then slowly walk across. If you want a more secure structure, then make it two or three wide (adding about 10 logs per width extension).

I think we can all agree tight-roping across a ludicrously long stick is the true way to solve this puzzle.

Once you are across it’s a straight run to the village.

That’s all we have for Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, guides, and lists.