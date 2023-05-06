Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Rescue Ariel

Unlocking Ariel in Disney Dreamlight Valley is one of the harder missions to complete. It starts off with Goofy asking you to repair a boat which leads to players having to collect a bunch of different materials. Once that’s completed, it involves a bunch of running back and forth to save Ariel and bring her home. This guide will be going over how to complete this mission and welcome the little mermaid to the valley.

How To Rescue Ariel

To start the quest, players cannot unlock Ariel like a normal character from the Castle using Dreamlight. Instead, it is a much longer driven-out process of which to receive her. The first requirement to rescue Ariel is unlocking Dazzle Beach. Without having this biome unlocked, you can’t continue to unlock Ariel.

Once Dazzle Beach is unlocked, players can begin exploring. During that, players will find a broken-down raft on a little island by the beach. This then – after picking up the shove nearby – will start The Mysterious Wreck quest which players will be attending alongside Goofy. He will then ask for players to craft a repair kit. To craft a repair kit, players will be required to collect the following:

30 Hardwood

7 Rope

25 Clay

10 Iron Ingot

After collecting all the materials and crafting the repair kit, players can return to Goofy. He will then ask you to repair the raft and then come back and speak to him. When the raft is fixed, he will want players to travel into the ocean on it which then brings them to an island where they can meet Ariel. This is when Ariel’s part of the quest begins.

Going to speak to Ariel will be the next step in the quest, she will express her side of what happened during the Forgotten and share how she has been stuck in the sea since it happened. The player will then get to tell her that they can make her a home in the valley and she can return.

Once the house has been placed in the player’s desired spot on the valley, they can return to Ariel. She will then be welcomed into the valley as any other character would be. Now Ariel has been rescued!