Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Make The Gray Stuff

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life-simulator based around everyone’s favorite Disney and Pixar characters. One of the main features of any farming sim is the ability to farm, allowing players to prepare meals to keep their energy bars high. One really cool recipe inspired by Beauty and the Beast is Gray Stuff. This recipe comes from the movie and the scene that takes place during the song Be Our Guest. This guide will teach you how to make this recipe.

How To Make The Gray Stuff

The Gray Stuff is a 3-star meal, so unlike 5-star meals that will completely fill up a player’s energy, it will give players a nice boost to continue on their journey. Not only that but it can be gifted to other villagers to increase their friendship level. Here are the items you will need to make the Gray Stuff in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

1x Cocoa Bean

1x Sugarcane

1x Dairy – Butter recommended

When making Gray Stuff, players are supposed to be able to use any dairy product. However, some have experienced the issue when using milk that instead makes Hot Chocolate. With that being said, just be careful which Dairy item is selected to assure no ingredients are wasted.

After putting these three ingredients into the pot, 1x coal will be needed in order to cook it into a meal. Now, players will have successfully made the Gray Stuff. The choice to keep it, give it to a valley villager, or eat it will be completely up to each player. Belle and the Beast will be so proud to have their famous meal being spread around the valley.