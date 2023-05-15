Call of Duty Dev Confirms One Classic Map Was Supposed To Be Killed Off

The Call of Duty franchise spans years and across several generations of console platforms. So if you look back, there will be some maps you might admire. However, there’s one particular map within the game franchise history that you were never supposed to see, let alone play. Apparently, someone mistakenly left the files in the game build, and as a result, we have one classic map that survived being killed off by dumb luck.

If you enjoyed Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, the original installment released in 2007, you might recall the multiplayer level Shipment. It was a small level that mainly contained shipping containers, which acted like a maze. During an interview with Dextero, multiplayer design director Geoff Smith revealed that this map was a complete accident. Developers had planned to scrap the map, but somehow they overlooked the files left in the final build.

According to the interview, the initial plan was to create a map made for a split-screen setup. As a result, the Shipment level was something that fans could go into and have a bit harder time pinpointing the opposing player on the same screen. However, the plans were to just scrap the files as likely because we were into an era where most of us were dropping local multiplayer with online competitive multiplayer matches. So this classic map hit went live, and there wasn’t any going back at that point.

Of course, now we know that this map was a massive hit and provided for some close-range competitive FPS matches. Who knows what other maps got killed off that would have made for some truly remarkable gameplay sessions? At any rate, the development team likely made sure to go back and recheck everything that goes into these builds before they are officially released into the marketplace after this mishap.

Currently, when it comes to the Call of Duty franchise, there is a rumor that the next installment coming out will be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Although, there has been no official reveal of the next installment. Instead, players are just left with Call of Duty Warzone 2 alongside last year’s mainline release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.