Amnesia: The Bunker Is Still Crashing Which Is Forcing Devs To Delay The Game Again

The development team over at Frictional Games is known for delivering thrilling first-person horror titles, and they are gearing up to release their next one. We know that the next game coming out from the studio is Amnesia: The Bunker, and it was slated to launch this month. More specifically, the game was slated to release on May 23, 2023. That was a date given after a small delay to ensure that the development team had enough time to polish the game before it reached the marketplace.

However, today the development studio released a video. Rather than write a post explaining the issue, the creative lead Fredrik Olsson recorded a message alerting their fans that the studio was forced to delay the game once again. This was because the studio was finding some rare crashes that were still happening within the game. Unfortunately, they are noted to be rare and difficult to reproduce. Furthermore, the studio is taking a firm stance against having the team work nights and weekends to get a game out into the marketplace.

Here’s Fredrik with a message to you regarding Amnesia: The Bunker pic.twitter.com/8Ak7vPsrja — frictionalgames (@frictionalgames) May 12, 2023

All this results in Amnesia: The Bunker being delayed until June 6, 2023. This should give the development team enough time to work through the game and find out how to clear out these bugs. Additionally, the delayed news came with a demo announcement. While we might be waiting a bit longer to get our hands on this horror title, you will soon have a chance to place through parts of the game. A demo is inbound, but we don’t have any further details right now.

Instead, the development team will share more news about when players can try Amnesia: The Bunker out. Meanwhile, if you haven’t been keeping too close attention to this game, Amnesia: The Bunker is set during World War I, where you take the role of a French soldier named Henri Clement. Upon waking up in a bunker with no memories of how or why he’s there, Henry is forced to venture deeper inside. However, some kind of monster lurks within the area, forcing Henri into a fight for survival as he scrambles to find a way out. When this game does finally hit the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.