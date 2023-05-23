AEW: Fight Forever Release Date Officially Confirmed

Update:

In case you were wondering if there would be a strict no blood policy in place for AEW: Fight Forever, that won’t be the case. It’s been confirmed that players can expect blood in the upcoming game.

For wrestling fans, it’s been a long wait to see just when exactly we’ll get our hands on AEW: Fight Forever. After several reports surfacing online either stating the game was done or dialing back previous comments, we finally have a launch date. Today, thanks to a tweet from the official AEW Games Twitter account, we know that AEW: Fight Forever will land in the marketplace on June 29, 2023.

That’s the end of next month, which has been rumored to be the case for a little while now. In fact, just last week, a French distributor posted that the game was coming at the end of June. Of course, their exact date might not have matched, but at the very least, they were right on the end of June launch date. Fortunately, the wait is finally dwindling down as this has been one of the wrestling games fans were highly anticipating.

With AEW being a massive promotion that has butted heads against the WWE, it would be incredibly interesting to see how they do with their video game. WWE has a long history of video game releases, and their latest launch of WWE 2K23 was released back in March of this year. That particular title seemed to have done well with critics and fans alike.

AEW: Fight Forever will be an arcade-style wrestling game that features a wide roster of athletes. You’ll find that the game includes a variety of match types available such as the single match, tag team match, ladder match, to even the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. Likewise, you can also expect a career mode where you can create your own wrestler and partake in the AEW as you work your way up the ranks and fight for a title. Fortunately, the development studio handling this game, Yuke’s, they have quite a long history of developing wrestling games, as they have helped craft several past WWE games over the years.

At any rate, you can mark your calendars, add AEW: Fight Forever to your wishlists and preorder a copy right now for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. In the meantime, while we wait for June 29, 2023, to roll around so that we can start the game up, you can check out the trailer for this upcoming title in the video we have embedded above.