Final Fantasy 16 Gets Gameplay Previews

UPDATE

Are you excited for the game based on these previews? Let us know in the comments below!

ORIGINAL STORY

Square Enix is gearing up to launch their next big title, Final Fantasy 16, and many across the gaming space are curious about what the title will offer once it’s fully playable. We’ve seen numerous trailers about the game, from its cutscenes to its action-focused gameplay. Plus, we’ve heard from the team at Square Enix, who have been working on this game for years. The potential for this to be a “series-defining entry” is there, but whether they capitalized on this new “vision” of the franchise remains to be seen. However, with a month to go until release, the picture is starting to get clearer.

We say that because Square Enix dropped a special Twitter post that highlighted not only the month-long countdown to the game’s release but a series of previews that have been dropped about the game. Between video and verbal previews, you can check out plenty and see if the game sparks your interest.

The countdown continues. There's just one month until @FinalFantasyXVI is released worldwide. #FF16



We gave press and influencer hands-on access to the game, and we'll be adding their reactions for you here: https://t.co/NCXAltncO0 pic.twitter.com/PbzGm4w3jv — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) May 22, 2023

To highlight some of them, Final Fantasy 16 does appear to be a kind of “return to form” by embracing the more “fantasy-style” themes of past games versus certain “modern takes” that other titles in the line have done. The media were given a specifically cut version of the title, but what they saw sometimes made them hungry for more.

Such as how the game started with the powerful Eikons battling one another. Or how the game’s cutscenes helped flesh out the world and its characters. The combat is apparently a highlight, though the cinematic feel of the world was equally praised by many. Balance is always key for titles like this, and Square Enix appears to have found that balance based on the preview.

Several praised the deep combat experience and how you’ll have plenty of options to “toy with.” Some even said they had “barely scratched the surface” of it, hinting that there are plenty of ways to play to suit your style.

That’s not to say there weren’t drawbacks. For example, some noted how the world did feel “small” at points, which may have only been because of the demo they were given. Plus, as you would expect, the cutscenes can get dialogue heavy. But as in all things, that can be a matter of preference more than anything.

There are numerous previews out there, so if you want to check them out, by all means. Remember, no matter what they say or don’t say, it’s up to you to decide whether you give the RPG your time when it releases in June.