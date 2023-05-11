Final Fantasy XVI Trailers Offer Inside Look Into Combat, Party Members, Eikons & More

Square Enix is gearing up to release their next major installment to the Final Fantasy franchise, Final Fantasy XVI. While you are likely well aware of the game and what it entails by now, a new series of videos has just dropped. It’s a series of clips that will give you a little more insight into the game in case you might have previously missed some of the showcases and marketing materials that were previously released. You can check out each of the clips below.

Eikonic Action

This clip is all about the different Eikons players will be able to trigger. It’s noted that Clive can use up to three of these abilities to be channeled at once. With a button tap, you can unleash a series of brutal attacks against your enemies.

A Hero’s Best Friend

Clive’s furry little friend Torgal is a perfect hound to take into battle. Developers in this clip highlight the fact that Torgal can take on commands and attack an enemy. Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that this hound can also mend your wounds.

Titanic Clashes

Dominants will play a big role in this game, and you’ll get to control them during battle. However, it looks like each will have a bit of different abilities and mechanics. This clip highlights just a few brief battles you might be able to expect during your adventures, such as a battle between an Ifrit and a Titan.

Strength To Strength

There’s a strong focus on allowing players to tweak Clive’s abilities independently. You’ll get to spend your ability points within the game to unlock new abilities for Clive. So as you progress, new moves can be unlocked or further buffed. Fortunately, you can even practice these abilities before taking them to the battlefield.

Story-Focused Mode

As the name suggests, this mode is for those who just want to sit in on the storyline rather than deal with challenging gameplay. It’s through this mode that players will be able to invade enemy attacks or even slow down time automatically. If that’s now enough to help you out, then the developers have made an effort to allow combo attacks to get triggered just from mashing down a single button.

The More, The Merrier

Lastly, we have a video highlighting the fact that Clive will get some help from party members in this game. It’s noted that these members will work on their own, so don’t expect the ability to command them during the heat of battle. But it looks like Clive and Torgal won’t be battling it out alone.

Currently, Final Fantasy XVI is set to launch on June 22, 2023. When the game launches, it will be a timed exclusive for the PlayStation 5. However, we know that there was a ton of time optimizing the game for the PlayStation 5. As a result, you shouldn’t expect Final Fantasy XVI to land on the PC platform immediately after the timed exclusivity deal ends with the PlayStation 5. It’s going to take the developers some time to prepare a proper port of the game.