Layers of Fear Has A Creepy Cinematic Opening Trailer

Update:

Since this trailer dropped it’s been viewed over 8K times online. Here are what some viewers had to say.

This is one of the many game I’ve been anticipating and a reimagined at that, props to the team! Vokal Kalypso – YouTube Comment

This is what I expected Layers of Fear 2 to be. Soknheith – YouTube Comment

Looks fantastic, you grow as developers every day, I have no doubt that you will be very great. Seboyo – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

Bloober Team is known for delivering horror video games, and one of their breakout hits has been the Layers of Fear franchise. This coming month we’ll be getting another serving of this IP with Layers of Fear, which is said to be the final chapter. Today, the development team has offered fans a look at the opening cinematic trailer, which you can view in the video we have embedded above. Hopefully, this will get you ready for when the first-person psychological horror title launches at some point this coming month.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, you’re getting another psychological horror game that follows the story of a painter. Haunted by his past, the painter attempts to complete what they would consider their magnum opus. Just like the past games, this title is centered around exploring the area, taking in some truly disturbing imagery and plenty of jump scares. Those who are not a fan of a sudden scare might want to steer away from this franchise.

While the game series is largely based on exploration and walking around within the environments, there are plenty of puzzles to solve. We know that this installment should have all of that and more where you’re stepping into the role of The Painter’s daughter. You’re after answers from your past, and the only way to get them is by venturing back to your old homestead. So dig through the madness and find out what your past has been hiding.

Furthermore, the visuals should look better than ever as the developers rebuilt the game using Unreal Engine 5. So take in the glorious 4K resolution, Ray Tracing, and HDR. Unfortunately, we’re still left waiting on just when this game will finally make its way out into the marketplace. Currently, the developers have only stated that Layers of Fear would launch at some point in June of this year. With that being just next month, a release date announcement should be coming soon.

Of course, with that said, we know that Layers of Fear will be launching on the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. You can also add it to your Steam wishlist along with adding it to your PlayStation wishlist. In the meantime, while we wait for the official release date announcement to make its way out to the public, you can check out the cinematic intro in the video above.