PlayStation Plus Bug Reportedly Voids Essential Tier Claims

PlayStation Plus has been a great value for players. With PlayStation Plus, players are unlocking the ability for online multiplayer, free monthly video games, cloud storage, special discounts, exclusive content, and more. However, we’re finding out that there is a problematic bug if you’re thinking of upgrading to Sony’s PlayStation Extra or Premium tiers. So if you’ve been a subscriber for very long on PlayStation Plus Essential, you’ll want to avoid reclaiming games.

Thanks to a report from PlayStation Lifestyle, we’re learning about a bug that’s been around for a good little while now. The problem is that Sony apparently hasn’t resolved this issue, so it’s best to continue warning players of what might be inbound. According to the report, subscribers to PlayStation Plus, called Essential, likely have quite a few video games that were claimed from the free monthly video game offerings. However, if you upgrade your tier and claim one of the previously featured games under PlayStation Plus, you will find that the Essential tier claim gets revoked.

For instance, an example offered is Mafia 3. The video game might have been claimed when it was previously featured through PlayStation Plus in 2018. However, those that have claimed Mafia Trilogy through PlayStation Plus Extra later on found their Mafia 3 license was no longer valid. This makes it tough to drop down to PlayStation Plus Essential later on if you’re not fond of sticking with PlayStation Plus Extra or PlayStation Plus Premium.

So far, it doesn’t look like there is a resolution to this problem for the players who are hit with it. As a result, you might want to be weary about this bug if you’re considering dropping down to the most basic tier available. With that said, those that are a subscriber to PlayStation Plus Extra or PlayStation Plus Premium might be interested in learning what games are being added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for this month.

If you haven’t already taken notice, Sony has made yet another change to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog list for May 2023. That would make the second change to the list since it was revealed earlier this week, so we’re hoping nothing else gets adjusted between now and the actual release date for these games. Of course, if you’re on a PlayStation Plus Essential tier, the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog might be enough reason to sway you into upgrading to the Extra tier.