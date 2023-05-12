The third Shrine on Great Sky Island will teach you how to use the Ascent ability.

Once you’ve climbed the icy mountain on Great Sky Island, you will at last reach the Gutanbac Shrine. This third shrine on the tutorial island teaches you how to use the Ascend ability. Once you’ve reached it, you will need to solve the puzzles within to start using Ascend everywhere.

Gutanbac Shrine Guide

Once you’ve entered the Gutanbac Shrine, walk ahead until you are under a platform above you. Use Ascend to go through it and up to the next floor. Here there will be two pillars you can Ascend up.

Use Ascend on the pillar to the left to reach a chest containing a stone axe. Drop back down and now Ascend up the right-hand pillar, which will take you even higher. There is a bow-and-arrow wielding Construct you must defeat at the top.

From here, look to your right and you will see a chest on an inaccessible ledge. Underneath, there are two wooden boxes. Use Ultrahand to remove them. Now you can stand where the boxes used to be and use Ascend to reach the treasure chest holding a Construct Bow.

To move forward, go back to where you defeated the Construct and cut the ropes holding up a bridge. Now you can move below the bridge and use Ascend to rise to its surface. The final step is to Ascend the two platforms above you. The bottom one is moving side to side, but the top stays still. Line up your first Ascend and then time your second for when the second platform is overhead. Up here you will find the end of the Shrine.

That’s all we have on Shrines in Legend Of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for now. Check out our other pages for constantly updated news, guides, and lists.