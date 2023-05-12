The second Shrine on Great Sky Island will introduce you to the brand new fuse ability that lets Link craft weapons.

The second tutorial Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom gives you access to the Fuse ability. This game-changer allows you to fuse items together to build weapons and add new tools to Link’s arsenal. But in order to use this ability in the open world, you are going to need to complete this puzzle first.

More Tears of the Kingdom Guides:

Elixir Guide | Cooking Guide | Secret Mount Guide | Surviving Cold Weather | Surviving the Gerudo Desert | Beginner’s Guide | How to Reunite Koroks Guide |

In-isa Shrine Guide

If you haven’t found the In-isa Shrine, it is located in the Southwestern region of Great Sky Island. Once you’ve crossed the lake to the shrine (hint: make a boat) you will be able to enter this Shrine.

Inside you will receive the Fuse ability. In this starting room you need to pick up a wooden stick and use Fuse to attach a boulder or rock to it. Use this new weapon to break down the heavy rock wall in front of you to proceed to the next chamber.

In this chamber you will see a chest on a large, breakable pillar. Use your current weapon to break it down and grab the chest for five arrows.

Now turn to the area on your right. Collect the fire fruit in this room and pick up the old wooden bow. This will teach you how to fuse items to arrows. Look up and you’ll see a chest on a platform surrounded by vines that can be lit on fire. Combine an arrow with a fire fruit to make a fire arrow. Shoot this at the vines to get the chest to fall. It will contain the small key you need to open the door to the next chamber.

There will be a Construct enemy waiting for you in the final room. Shoot a fire arrow at the bramble at its feet to nearly kill it. One more whack from a melee weapon was enough for me to take out this singular enemy. Now just break through the rocks to finish the Shrine.

That’s all we have on Shrines in Legend Of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for now. Check out our other pages for constantly updated news, guides, and lists.