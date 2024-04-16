Japanese Magazine Shares 1st Details About Pokemon Legends ZA

This new Pokemon will apparently involve the franchise's multiverse.

We have some new early details for Pokemon Legends ZA, thanks to Japanese magazine CoroCoro.

Twitter user SoulSilverArt shared a fan translation of CoroCoro’s two page article on the title, which was written by Rasenburst. We’ll transcribe what Rasenburst wrote below:

“Couple points of interest.

Corocoro once again reiterates that this is a new Lumiose City, different from the previous one from X&Y

Corocoro points out that there is a bunch of wild Pokemon all throughout the city

Megas from X&Y and ORAS are returning. The lore of Mega Evolution will be explored again

Corocoro points out Zygarde’s similarities to the games’ logo

“The adventure is set in Lumiose City, but will we be able to meet the Legendaries of the Kalos region?”

Corocoro says stay tuned for the next report next month”

Of course, Corocoro is a popular media outlet for official Pokemon previews. While we can expect that they are hiding some details to be revealed or better explained later, we can generally assume that everything mentioned in the magazine is accurate. Hopefully, this fan translation is also reasonably accurate, that people don’t take a word or phrase out of context.

Now, it must be pointed out that the Pokemon franchise has long played with the idea of parallel universes, one which has now evolved to the notion of a multiverse. And yes, this exists even if we only focus on the main games in the franchise.

As explained in this Screenrant article, the idea that Pokemon’s multiple universes were referenced as far back as Pokemon Black and White from the DS in 2010. Pokemon Black itself has a different universe from Pokemon White, with different versions of Opelucid City.

In turn, the 2016 Pokemon Sun and Moon 3DS games explicitly confirmed that people in these universes can travel between them. Ultra Wormholes exist in an interdimensional realm called Ultra Space, which allows people to move between Pokemon Sun’s and Pokemon Moon’s universes.

Other elements that seem to be of interest in this upcoming game are the teases for Zygarde, and Mega Evolutions, but there’s one thing we know Pokemon fans definitely want to get confirmed.

Pokemon fans want The Pokemon Company to assure them that Pokemon Legends ZA won’t have the same performance issues that they dealt with in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It’s clearly a cause for concern since The Pokemon Company and especially Nintendo aren’t known for making games that have performance issues, with their championing of lower spec hardware and their emphasis on stylized presentation over realism.

If recent rumors about Nintendo’s plans are any indication, Pokemon Legends ZA hopefully is being made for the Nintendo Switch 2, so they shouldn’t have to worry about it.

Pokemon Legends ZA is likely only starting development, so expect to get more teasers about it in the coming months and years.