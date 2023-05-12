Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — Okouh Shrine Guide

The first ability Link will get in Tears of the Kingdom is Ultrahand. This allows you to pick up objects and snap them together, making vehicles in the process. The first time you will be able to test out this new ability is at the Okouh Shrine on Great Sky Island. This is the first Shrine in the game, and therefore the first puzzle that might trip up new Zelda players.

Okouh Shrine Guide

Upon leaving the Temple of Time where you first meet Raru, you will see this Shrine directly ahead of you on top of a pillar. Climb it to reach this easy-to-find Shrine.

Once inside the Shrine, you will be given the Ultrahand ability. Now, you are going to need to pick up the stone slate on the ground and use it to bridge the gap ahead of you. This will give you a first chance to get a feel for how moving objects with Ultrahand works in Tears of the Kingdom.

Next, you will face a larger gap. Use Ultrahand to grab one stone slab and combine it with the other. By attaching the two you will able to form a longer bridge that will help you cross this gap.

The final section has you creating a tram that can connect to rails — like the ones you see above you. There is another rail below that takes you to the end of the Shrine. Lie the wooden board down flat and then grab the metal hook that is not stationary. Line it up perpendicularly and attach the hook to the board. This will now allow you to hook it on to the rail, where it will immediately start sliding down and across the gap. Quickly jump onto the tram you’ve created to reach the end of Tears of the Kingdom’s first Shrine.

