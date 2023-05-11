PlayStation Plus Game Catalog May 2023 Games Revealed

Update:

It looks like Sony has decided to remove Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town from the list of games.

Original Story…

If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber then you might be interested in knowing what games are coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. Fortunately, Sony has officially unveiled what new games are being added into the mix this month. For those who are keeping track, you can check out what games will be added into the mix starting on May 16, 2023.

Those who might not be as well versed into what the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog is then we can help. For those on PlayStation Plus Extra will find that they gain access to the Game Catalog. This is a massive library of games available for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platform. Included are different genres and it can range from small indie hits to big AAA blockbuster releases. Fortunately, the games are constantly being added into the mix so you always have a few new games that you can try out each month. Again, as mentioned earlier, Sony has taken to the official PlayStation Blog and revealed what games are coming to the PlayStation Game Catalog.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog May 2023 Additions

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – PS5

Humanity – PS4, PS5

Watch Dogs: Legion – PS4, PS5

Dishonored 2 – PS4

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – PS4

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – PS4

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – PS4

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – PS4

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – PS4

Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop – PS4, PS5

The Evil Within 2 – PS4

Wolfenstein: Youngblood – PS4

Thymesia – PS5

Rain World – PS4

Lake – PS4, PS5

Conan Exiles – PS4

Rune Factory 4 Special – PS4

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – PS4

Soundfall – PS4, PS5

PlayStation Premium Classics Additions

Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow – PS4, PS5

Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light – PS4, PS5

Pursuit Force – PS4, PS5

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered – PS4

That’s of course, just the new additions coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. There are still plenty of games available that were previously added into the mix worth checking out. What are your thoughts on the latest additions coming later this month? It does look like Sony has provided a nice range of different game genres and even a previous heavy hitter for PlayStation 5 with the addition of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.