Sony Made Another Change To The PlayStation Game Catalog For May 2023 Reveal List

Just this week, we got word that Sony revealed the games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. This is rather standard as we get news each month of a new collection of video games being offered. However, after the list was unveiled to the public, Sony made a quick change that next day. Fans were finding that Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town was removed from the collection list. That might have disappointed some fans who were eager to try this game out.

However, today yet another change has been made to the game. Players will find that PlayStation Plus Game Catalog will, in fact, receive Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town. This PlayStation 4 release was put right back onto the collection list. But that wasn’t the only change that Sony made. Instead, the studio later made one more change to the collection, potentially removing another game as we’re finding out this title will now only be available in select regions.

The title we’re referring to is Soundfall, a game that was released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Sony’s official PlayStation Blog was updated, alerting fans that Soundfall will be available as part of the Game Catalog only in Japan and Asia regions. So it looks like we gained one title back on the May 2023 list, but we are losing another. That’s unfortunate for some who might have been interested in trying Soundfall out, as it looks like you’ll instead have to purchase the game if you’re not located in the regions supported.

Hopefully, this is the last change we have to report on for the May 2023 PlayStation Plus Game Catalog list. We’re sure Sony is not fond of having to make these changes and alert the public. Still, even if we lose out on one game from the collection, there are plenty of other titles you can check out. We’ll list down what games are being added to the Game Catalog if you have yet to check it out.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog May 2023 Additions

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – PS5

Humanity – PS4, PS5

Watch Dogs: Legion – PS4, PS5

Dishonored 2 – PS4

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – PS4

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – PS4

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – PS4

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – PS4

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – PS4

Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop – PS4, PS5

The Evil Within 2 – PS4

Wolfenstein: Youngblood – PS4

Thymesia – PS5

Rain World – PS4

Lake – PS4, PS5

Conan Exiles – PS4

Rune Factory 4 Special – PS4

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – PS4

Soundfall – PS4, PS5 (Select Regions)

PlayStation Premium Classics Additions