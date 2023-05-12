Dead Island 2: How to Unlock Missing: Shane | Bug Fix

The Lost & Found quests in Dead Island 2 are pretty simple side quests that require players to track down missing people wandering the streets of “Hell-A.” While the “Missing” subsection of the Lost & Found quests are easy to take on in the Sterling Hotel in the Ocean Avenue district, many players are encountering what seems to be a bug: one of the Missing quests is, well, missing.

Several players are reporting that Missing: Shane is not showing up on the quest board inside the hotel even after completing the prerequisite Missing quests. In order to get the “Sole Survivor” trophy/achievement, players will need to complete all of the Missing Person quests, so if one isn’t spawning, it might seem like the trophy is bugged. Luckily, there’s an easy way to get Missing: Shane to spawn.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Missing: Shane to load in Dead Island 2.

How to Fix the Missing: Shane “Bug”

If the Missing: Shane quest isn’t spawning in the Sterling Hotel even after completing the rest of the Missing Person quests, don’t worry, it’s not a bug. Actually, there’s a prerequisite side quest that needs to be completed in order to get the missing person flier to spawn. To find the quest, fast travel to the Blue Crab Grill in Venice Beach and head to the lifeguard stand that’s directly to the south of the military base marked on the map below:

When you get close to it, you’ll hear someone locked inside the hut screaming for help and the “Coast Guardian” side quest will start.

To complete the quest, you’ll need to clear out the zombies near the lifeguard stand and talk to Burt, the lifeguard you rescued. He’ll tell you that he was helping some survivors nearby and send you to go check on them at the beach police station. Head that way and take out the zombies surrounding it. When you tell Burt over the radio that the survivors weren’t there, he’ll direct you to a store on the beachfront. Follow the objective marker to the store and then open it using the switch to the left of the garage door.

Turns out the survivors have been zombified for days. Take them all out and then return to Burt’s lifeguard stand. Kill the zombies that are once more attacking the stand and have a terse conversation with Burt to complete the quest.

Once the Coast Guardian side quest is complete, head back to the Sterling Hotel in the Ocean Avenue district and the Missing: Shane request should be on the wall.