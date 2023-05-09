Dead Island 2: Missing Rainier Guide | Lost & Found Quest

The Lost & Found quests in Dead Island 2 have players exploring the game’s many districts in search of people lost in Hell-A. Missing: Rainier requires players to search for Rainier, a potential Numen who’s locked in a supply closet.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete Missing: Rainier in Dead Island 2.

More Dead Island 2 guides:

| 5 Most Useful Weapons to Get Early | Character Attributes Explained | How to Play Co-Op | Curtis’ Garage Key Location | Curtis’ Safe Key Location | How to Block Incoming Attacks | Curveballs Explained | How to Get Fuses | Michael’s Safe Key Location | Obi’s Key Location | Officer’s Lockbox Key Location | How to Beat Butcho the Clown | How to Get All 8 Legendary Weapons | How to Begin Every Lost and Found Quest | How to Fast Travel | My Mailman Was a Zombie Quest Guide | Jo’s Rainy Day Stash Quest Guide | REDACTED Quest Guide | Drunk and Disorderly Quest Guide | Missing: Laura Quest Guide | Missing: Davis Quest Guide | Missing: Greg Quest Guide |

Missing: Rainier Walkthrough

In order to access the Missing quests, you’ll need to have progressed through Dead Island 2‘s story until you’ve turned the water back on for the Sterling Hotel in Ocean Avenue at the end of the main mission called “Plumbing the Depths.” Once completed, you’ll have access to the hotel safehouse’s “Missing” board that lists people who’ve gone MIA. For Missing Rainier, you’ll need to have completed the entire main quest. Once you have, interact with the paper on the board titled “Missing: Rainier” to begin the quest.

Once you’ve grabbed the request, the document will say that Rainier was last seen at the Randgate in the Ocean Avenue district. The Randgate is Dr. Reed’s old lab on the northeast side of town. Head to the location marked on the map below:

Enter the lab through the open garage door and take out the zombies in the loading dock. Head into the lab and you’ll discover that Rainier was one of the test subjects. Fight off the zombies in the testing room.

Once they’re all dead, you’ll notice that one of the zombies dropped a clipboard with information about Rainier on it. Pick it up and you’ll learn that Rainier was taken from the lab and moved to the Hollywood Boulevard Metro station.

Leave the lab on Ocean Avenue and head to Hollywood Boulevard. Run to the Metro station marked on the map below:

Once you get inside the station, you’ll start to hear Rainier talking. Clear out the zombies in the area in order to open the door he’s behind. When they’re all dead, knock on the door and he’ll tell you that a custodian locked him in a closet and that you’ll need to find the custodian to get the key.

Luckily the key is nearby. Head north to the utility room marked on the map below and then pick up the clipboard on the shelf titled “Incident Report.”

The note will say that the custodian who locked Rainier up is named Lenny who then went to check the train platform. Head down to the platform and you’ll find a Crusher apex zombie named Lenny. Kill Lenny and the rest of the horde that spawns around him and take the keys from his body.

With the keys in hand, return to the closet Rainier is stuck in and open the door. When the door opens, Rainier will have turned into a burster. Kill him and the quest will be complete.