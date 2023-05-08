Dead Island 2: Missing: Greg Guide | Lost & Found Quest

The Lost & Found quests give Dead Island 2 players the chance to explore the streets of “Hell-A” in search of missing people who, more often than not, have already been infected with the zombie virus that’s plaguing the city. In Missing: Greg, however, that’s not the case as players will come face-to-face with a very much alive Greg as he tries to rescue his valuable baseball card collection.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete the Missing: Greg side quest in Dead Island 2.

More Dead Island 2 guides:

| 5 Most Useful Weapons to Get Early | Character Attributes Explained | How to Play Co-Op | Curtis’ Garage Key Location | Curtis’ Safe Key Location | How to Block Incoming Attacks | Curveballs Explained | How to Get Fuses | Michael’s Safe Key Location | Obi’s Key Location | Officer’s Lockbox Key Location | How to Beat Butcho the Clown | How to Get All 8 Legendary Weapons | How to Begin Every Lost and Found Quest | How to Fast Travel | My Mailman Was a Zombie Quest Guide | Jo’s Rainy Day Stash Quest Guide | REDACTED Quest Guide | Drunk and Disorderly Quest Guide | Missing: Laura Quest Guide | Missing: Davis Quest Guide |

Missing: Greg Walkthrough

In order to access the Missing quests, you’ll need to have progressed through Dead Island 2‘s story until you’ve turned the water back on for the Sterling Hotel in Ocean Avenue at the end of the main mission called “Plumbing the Depths.” Once completed, you’ll have access to the hotel safehouse’s “Missing” board that lists people who’ve gone MIA. Interact with the paper on the board titled “Missing: Greg” to begin the quest.

Once you’ve picked up the request, you can see that his last known location was in his car in the parking garage behind LA 24 News located in the Ocean Avenue district. Head to the north section of the area to the garage off Silicon Street marked on the map below:

When you get there, you’ll notice that all ways in are locked but that you can duck underneath a garage door that’s half open on the east side of the building. Head inside and you’ll be told to search the area for signs of Greg. Break the wooden crates blocking the door to the rest of the garage and take out the zombies in the next room. As you do, you’ll hear Greg singing in the distance.

Open the elevator doors by pressing the button on the wall and then jump down into the elevator to the floor below you. You’ll be told to search for Greg once more. Head down the hall and through the door and you’ll find yourself in the parking garage. Inside the garage, you’ll be able to talk to Greg. Once the conversation is over, you’ll need to power a lever to open the rest of the garage. To get the power on, climb up the wood pallet on the west side of the area to get to the next floor of the garage and then head through the door to the southwest.

Go through the door at the end of the hall and you’ll find a workbench and a breaker board in need of a breaker. Go back to the garage and you’ll find the breaker in the bed of a white truck across from the cop car near the door to the breaker room. Grab the breaker and plug it in.

With the breaker in the console, head back to the ground floor of the garage and go through the now-open gate to the other section of the garage. When you get to him, he’ll be on the other side of another gate but say that he won’t come out until all the zombies in the area are dead.

Take them out and Greg will open the gate. Follow him up the ramp and…he’ll be waiting for you until he’s grabbed by a zombie. Kill the walker and then inspect Greg’s body. He’ll be dead and the quest will be complete.