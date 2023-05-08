Star Wars Jedi Survivor Perfoming Well Overseas

One thing that is always wondered about when it comes to new properties is whether the sequel will do as well as the original. In the video game space, that answer can be the difference between a one-off success or the beginning of a franchise. When Respawn Entertainment brought out their take on a galaxy far, far away, many were curious about how it would play and connect to the overall universe and lore that had been established. They would soon realize its greatness, making the wait for Star Wars Jedi Survivor even harder. But the wait was worth it for most.

As reported by VGC, plenty of people were waiting for Star Wars Jedi Survivor to arrive, as the UK boasted sales that were 30% greater at launch than the first adventure with Cal Kestis. That’s not only impressive, it shows clear growth. That means that people not only enjoyed the first one but knew they had to get the sequel the moment it came out. That’s always a good thing to hear.

Just as important, the game’s digital sales were apparently double in the UK than they were for the original. Digital sales are becoming just as important a metric as digital sales, so you might see them included in future reports.

At present, the game stands as the second biggest launch the UK has had this year. Of course, that is likely to change given a certain Nintendo title that is gearing up for launch, but it is an impressive feat.

So if we were to take this as an inkling of the numbers to come, that would mean the sequel will not only outperform its predecessor but could help ensure a third game happens. Respawn Entertainment has noted that they would be up for a third title with Cal Kestis if given a chance. So if the sales hold, that chance may be offered.

However, before work on the third game can begin, there have to be some fixes done to what’s already available. The PC version of the game is still rather buggy. We can speak from personal experience on that front. Respawn has promised more fixes, but gamers are angry that yet another AAA title wasn’t optimized for PC despite the platform being a big place for gaming.

Gripes aside, the game’s reviews sing its praises, and fans are in love with it too. So that bodes well for all who are one with The Force.