Numerous Star Wars Titles Are On Sale Today on Steam!

Today is a sacred day for the Star Wars community as the franchise celebrates “May The 4th,” or more accurately, “May the 4th Be With You!” If you don’t get the joke, you can’t be helped. Every year, franchise fans take things online to highlight how much they love the movies, TV shows, characters, video games, and more, and there’s always something to do or buy if you know where to look. For example, if you’re looking to get your game on in the galaxy far, far away, Steam has a massive sale of past titles that you might enjoy.

More accurately, Fanatical is selling many Steam games from the franchise for massively low prices. So, what are the highlights of the sale? Well, for those who want to play one of the greatest RPGs of all time, Knights of the Old Republic is on sale for a little over $2!

This was the RPG that helped bring back the love of Star Wars games and put Bioware on the map for creating some of the best narrative games with fun gameplay mixed in. There’s allegedly a remake being made, but reports haven’t been promising as the studios that were behind it haven’t been doing well. So you might need to focus on the classic version since there’s no telling when the remake may arrive.

Furthermore, the sequel game that Obsidian made is on sale too! It’s not as popular as the original, but it has some great moments to enjoy, and the gameplay is fun too.

If you’re looking for something that your kids could play with, you might want to get the LEGO version of The Skywalker SAGA. The LEGO games within this universe have always been popular, but this time around, you’ll get access to all nine mainline movies within this one game boosted with improved gameplay, storytelling, and fun. In addition, you can play co-op with your family or friends as you wander around the levels and try to get as many bricks as you can!

Then, if you want to go even deeper, you can find numerous titles from the past generations of this franchise’s games on sale. Of course, we’re talking about the ones that first put the franchise into the gaming space, and there are even some collections to give you the most bang for your buck.

Either way, The Force is strong in these sales, so don’t miss out on them if you want to expand your galactic library.