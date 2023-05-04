Battle Droids Are Terrible Artists In This Old-School Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Easter Egg

Major game releases have definitely cut down on their Easter egg game — there are still plenty of secrets, but when it comes to incredibly stupid, juvenile content that makes no sense and exists purely to make one developer laugh, games have absolutely limited the trend. With all that said, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has an extremely goofy little Easter egg that’s absolutely worth tracking down — and you can find it easily at almost any point in your adventure. Well, easily isn’t the right word. You can absolutely find it.

The Easter egg involves discovering a very narrow, hard-to-spot crawlspace that leads to an art room full of Battle Droids painting a Life Model. Surprising no one, Battle Droids aren’t exactly the best at painting. They’re not great at fighting either. They’re great at getting a laugh with their goofy antics, and this weird secret continues the trend. This is a pure Easter egg. It exists to be weird, surreal, and extremely goofy. Hence, it is an old-school Easter egg. Here’s how to find it.

More Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides:

How To Find The Battle Droid Easter Egg Room

To find the Battle Droid Painting Room, you’ll need to unlock the Untamed Downs region on Koboh. This region is right across the river from Rambler’s Reach Outpost. After crossing the river, you’ll need to find a large two-story cave entrance in a pond-like area. There’s a Bile Maw protecting the lower level. Once you find the cave, you’ll be able to locate the Easter egg.

At the Bilemaw Cave in Untamed Downs , climb to the upper level of the cave chamber. On the second floor, look for a dark corner with a lamp. This cave is also where you’ll find the Rodian NPC that plans on trading treasure to the Bedlam Raiders.

On the second floor, find the lamp and look to the right. There's an extremely hard-to-see narrow crawlspace. You'll need to press against the narrow space to see Cal Kestis crawl through it. It really is that hard to see.

Once you start crawling through, it’ll take several minutes to reach the Easter Egg Room. Seriously, it takes a long time. Keep going and you’ll eventually enter the chamber. Once you see a light in the distance, you’ll find it.

Easter Egg Room: The room contains Battle Droids painting a reclining Mogu Life Model. The Mogu is reclining sensually while the Battle Droids attempt to sketch its essence — ranging from crude sketches to pure stick figures.

This is just a surreal, goofy scene setup by a developer somewhere with some free time on their hands. It’s a surprising and silly addition to make in a game that’s mostly darker than the original. But we’re all about silly Easter eggs here, so this was an incredibly fun find. Check out all the pictures in the gallery for a closer look at the details of this scene.