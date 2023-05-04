Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How To Find All 12 Fish | Skoova Diving Guide

There’s more to Star Wars Jedi: Survival than fighting swarms of Stormtroopers. You’ll meet lots of friends as you explore the galaxy, and your home settlement of Rambler’s Reach Outpost will expand as you bring in more specialists. One of those recruits is Skoova Stev, a fisherman that appears all over the universe in search of rare fish. To find them all, you’ll need to explore every corner of the galaxy — including some of the darkest dungeons.

For each fish you catch, they’ll appear in the Pyloon’s Saloon aquarium. Find them all and you’ll unlock a valuable achievement / trophy. Learn where to get them all in the in-depth locations guide below.

How To Catch All 12 Fish

To begin fishing, you need to recruit Skoova. Find him in Foothill Falls on the path to the Mountain Ascent. You can’t miss him. The little guy has his own fishing skiff. Talk to him and he’ll be recruited. After he joins you, he’ll appear in locations all over Koboh — talking to him in these locations will unlock a fish. Each fish you collect is added to the Aquarium in Pyloon’s Saloon.

Fingerlip Garlon: Rambler’s Reach Outpost, Koboh – Talk to Skoova at the large pond in the back-right corner of Rambler’s Reach Outpost. He’ll dive into the water after talking to him, then catch the fish.

Big-Mouth Faa: Rift Passage, Koboh – Talk to Skoova at the entrance to the Rift Passage, right next to the Rift Passage Meditation Point.

Blinding Rayfish: Devastated Settlement, Koboh – From the Grand Courtyard, glide down to the top of a giant stone pillar. Skoova will be waiting by the pond if you’ve recruited him.

: Trailhead Pantheon, Jedha – Find Skoova on the far end of the Crypt of Uhrma. After solving the crypt puzzle, drop down into the lower area and pull open the vent. The passage leads to a pond where Skoova is waiting to catch you another fish. Learn how to unlock the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle door here.

Barbed Hookfish: Smuggler’s Tunnels, Koboh – Return to the Smuggler’s Tunnels. In the large water-filled room, drop down into the pool and talk to Skoova. He’ll grab the fish for you.

See Fish: Foothill Falls, Koboh – Return to Foothill Falls and talk to Skoova again after recruiting him. He’ll be back with a new fish to catch. He’s right where you found him the first time.

Glottsamcrab: Viscid Bog, Koboh – Near the start of Viscid Bog, on the gunky water by the settler’s hut. Check the muck at the base of the island with the small house.

Frilled Newt: Gorge Crash Site, Koboh – Return to the Gorge Crash Site Meditation Point. Skoova will appear by the water here and fish you up a new sea creature.

: Phon’qi Caverns, Koboh – The trickiest place to find Skoova. At the bottom of the cave, you’ll find a small pond where Skoova goes fishing. To access Phon’qi Caverns, go to Foothill Falls and glide to the abandoned structure to the left. Pull off the hatch leading to the cellar, then squeeze through the narrow opening. In the cave ahead, use Force Lift to raise the machinery blocking the way into the main cave.

Mee Fish: Mountain Ascent, Koboh – Found in the small pond in the lower-back section of Mountain Ascent. He’s by the water right next to the waterfall hiding a Jedi Chamber.

Blue-Finned Crayfish: Nekko Pools, Koboh – After acquiring mounts for the first time, return to the Nekko Pools area. Ride a Nekko up and through the (now unlocked) gate — Skoova is straight ahead.

Snakefish: Arid Flats, Jedha – Very close to the Arid Flats Meditation Point. Spawn and go right. Around the rock wall you’ll find Skoova by a small pond with a floating grapple drone nearby.

Find all 12 fish and your aquarium quest will be complete. This unlocks the ‘Skoova Diving’ achievement / trophy and completes one of the collectible hunts that doesn’t have a map upgrade.