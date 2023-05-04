Grounded Adds New Patch With A New Boss, Buildings, An Achievement, And More

After already dropping a huge update just over a week ago Obisdian have surprisingly now added even more content to their game Grounded in the latest Patch 1.2.2 update. The latest patch addresses a number of bug fixes and changes but more importantly, adds a new boss, buildings, equipment, and achievements for the overall game.

In a blog post, Obsidian noted that additional armor recipes have been added to the game including the full Broodmother equipment set. These new additions will in turn add ‘The Mom Genes’ mutation which will increase all poison damage the player deals by quite a substantial margin. Players will also be able to summon spiderlings to fight alongside them.

However, that’s not the biggest edition as this new update also adds a brand-new boss to the game in the form of the Infected Broodmother. Obsidian described the Infected Broodmother as a “Moldy Matriarch” who “lays hidden, deep in the bowels of the Haze, waiting for a poor soul to set her free.” For those who may have feared that the Infected Broodmother might have only been added to the game for May as the game celebrates Broodmother’s Day month you don’t have to worry. The Infected Broodmother is set to remain in Grounded permanently.

The update also adds new equipment, buildings, and 1 new achievement. All of these additions are listed below:

NEW EQUIPMENT

Full equipment set related to the Infected Broodmother

1 new weapon to craft

1 new trinket to obtain

NEW ACHIEVEMENT

1 New Achievement for killing the Infected Broodmother

NEW BUILDINGS

Infected Broodmother Throne

Infected Broodmother Brazier

Stuffed Infected Broodmother

Infected Broodmother Wall Mount

Alongside these additions, the patch also addresses a number of bug fixes and changes. Most importantly however the overall changes to the game can be viewed below:

CHANGES:

Fewer Wasps spawn in base attacks.

Wasps are no longer immune to poison.

Wasp Drone heal amount reduced.

Most poisons applied by the player to creatures now have double the duration.

Increasing damage per tick of all poison effects.

Broodmother set poison, venom, and poison nova effects no longer get applied to the player or your party members.

Increasing the bonus poison damage gained from Spider and Widow armor sets.

Increased the damage and stun damage of the unarmed bonus attack from Lil Fist.

Increased the damage of the bonus attack from the power droplet.

Lil Fist Mastery bonus now guarantees a second hit with every punch.

Wasps summoned with the Apex Predator effect of the Bard’s Bow now also apply bleed with their attack.

Updated the building shape of the chimney-to-roof intersection pieces. The previous shape prevented corner roof pieces from attaching correctly if the chimney was placed flush with the walls. Added in Chimney’d Pinecone Roof which was missing from the original 1.2 update.



If you’d like to check out the full patch notes to see what crash and bug fixes have been implemented Grounded you can do so here.