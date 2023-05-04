Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How To Get The Poncho & Visor | ‘A Presence I’ve Not Since Felt…’ & ‘Cobra Cal’ Guide

The right fashion can unlock two Easter egg achievements. Here's how to get both.

Become a true fashionista in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and earn two different achievements (or trophies) by wearing the right customization. The Poncho from Jedi: Fallen Order returns and unlocks an achievement just for finding it, while the fun headband customization option is easier to find but harder to unlock an achievement for — you’ll have to work at that one. Learn how to unlock both ‘A Presence I’ve Not Since Felt…‘ and ‘Cobra Cal‘ in the full guide below.

More Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides:

Secrets, Unlockables & Upgrades To Find First | Best Skills To Unlock First | How To Unlock Blaster & Crossguard Stance | How To Cross Green Barriers | How To Solve Crypt of Uhrma | Chamber of Reason Guide | Devastated Settlement Chamber Guide | Rancor Legendary Enemy Guide | King of the World Achievement / Trophy Guide | All Rambler’s Reach Recruits Locations | All Jedi Chamber Locations | All Health Stim Upgrades | All Perk Slot Upgrades | How To Unlock All Essence & Chest Locations Map

How To Get The Poncho

The poncho — the original outfit Cal Kestis wears in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is only available if you fight a returning nemesis from the first game. It is located in the chest of a Legendary Enemy in the Fort Kah’lin area.

Poncho Chest : From Rambler’s Reach Outpost, travel to the Untamed Downs and explore right to discover a location called Fort Kah’lin . This is a massive Bedlam Raider outpost.

: From Rambler’s Reach Outpost, travel to the Untamed Downs and explore right to discover a location called . This is a massive outpost. Reach the Meditation Point in the far end of the fort, then grapple into the nearby tower. Follow the walkways around to a large arena with a circular depression in the center.

Stopping on the large circle is a trap. You’ll drop into a Legendary Enemy arena. Defeat the enemy to collect the chest — it contains the poncho.

Collecting the Poncho unlocks the ‘A Presence I’ve Not Felt Since…‘ achievement / trophy. All you have to do is equip it to Cal Kestis. This is two Easter eggs in one. To collect the reward, you have to battle the Spawn of Oggdo. This is an extremely powerful and annoying frog boss that can kill Cal in a single bite attack. Oggdo is a returning enemy from the first game — an early boss enemy that killed many players. And defeating it gives you access to an outfit from that first game. Nice!

And if you want an even more annoying challenge, travel to Doma’s Shop after defeating the Spawn of Oggdo. Examine the frog critter’s echo to unlock a Force Tear.

How To Get The Headband

A second achievement / trophy can be unlocked by equipping a Headband. It is available at Doma’s Shop in Rambler’s Reach Outpost on Koboh. It costs 7 Priorite Shards. You’ll find plenty of Priorite Shards on the planet Koboh, often in underground locations, mines or other dark dungeons.

To unlock ‘ Cobra Cal ‘ travel to the Archives Hangar Bay with the headband customization option equipped.

‘ travel to the with the headband customization option equipped. With this Headband equipped, attack the Stormtrooper Training Dummy. You’ll instantly unlock the achievement / trophy.

This cute challenge is an Easter egg related to Cobra Kai — a sequel TV series based on the Karate Kid franchise. Cobra Kai has strong headband energy, so training with a headband on strengthens Cal Kestis’s 80s energy.