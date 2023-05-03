Diablo 4 Livestream Will Cover Seasons, Cosmetics, and Battle Pass

With Diablo 4 set to launch on June 6th, 2023 fans are eager to learn more about the game and the changes coming to it after the game’s early access and open betas. Fans won’t have to wait long for more information as the Diablo 4 Twitch and YouTube channels are set to host an online presentation detailing the game’s seasons, cosmetics, and Battle Pass on May 10th, 2023 at 11am PT/ 2pm ET/ 7pm BST.

Featuring in the presentation will be the Diablo franchise general manager Rod Fergusson, associate game director Joseph Piepiora, product management director Kegan Clark, and associate director of community Adam Fletcher.

In a previous interview with PC Gamer Piepiora noted that the game’s Battle Pass will take 80 hours to complete. Each season is expected to also last about 3 months.

Right now, the battle pass, when you’re figuring in completing the season journey alongside doing other content in the game, you’re looking at roughly 80 hours worth of time invested to complete the entirety of the battle pass… To level a character to level 100 could take a little longer than that based on how you play. Joe Piepiora – Associate Game Director on Diablo 4

Following on from this Piepiora also revealed in another interview with Game Informer magazine that each season would contain new story content which Fergusson later took to Twitter to clarify and manage players’ expectations as to what this would entail. In the tweet, he said:

Managing expectations – going to talk about Seasons and Expansions a lot more later but I am seeing some people misinterpreting GI article. The story that Joe P refers to in Seasons are new quest lines that help to provide context to new seasonal mechanics – not a new campaign. Rod Fergusson – Diablo Franchise General Manager

In a later reply to a follower on Twitter Fergusson also revealed that the new quest lines available in seasonal content would be “part of the free season.”

We’ll have to wait and see if we get any more information about this in the upcoming Diablo 4 live stream on May 10th, 2023. However, Blizzard recently announced that a final Diablo 4 beta would be available between May 12th, 2023, and May 14th, 2023 just before the game’s full release on June 6th, 2023. Diablo 4 is set to launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC with Deluxe and Ultimate Edition owners able to jump in on June 1st, 2023.