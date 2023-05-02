The Next League of Legends Spin-off Game Will Show A More Vibrant Zaun

League of Legends has been a dominant free-to-play IP for the MOBA genre. For years fans have taken up with the game in thrilling competitive matches. Fortunately, the game continues to see plenty of support from the folks over at Riot Games. However, the franchise has started expanding a bit with new spin-off games. Today, we’re getting a look another look into the next installment to come out into the marketplace this month, Convergence: A League of Legends Story.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this particular game, you can expect an action platformer experience. This is being developed under Double Stallion Games while published by Riot Forge. Today, on the official PlayStation Blog, the creative director for the studio, Eric Angelillo, took a moment to further explain what players can expect with this installment, especially if they are already fans of the League of Legends franchise. Overall, this latest blog post discussed the environments we would explore.

Staying true to Zaun’s technology and architectural style was a priority, but we pushed the envelope with colors, design shapes, line art, and more. Comic books served as a significant source of inspiration, leading us to incorporate heavy lineart, black inked shadows, and color halftones. The use of halftones not only posed an exciting challenge but also helped make foreground elements truly pop. Eric Angelillo – PlayStation Blog

Developers are taking players to Zaun, but it was important to them in that they made this city feel more vibrant than it typically is showcased. It’s a lively location full of interesting locations to explore. It’s noted that comic book-style artwork is what drew the developers in for their inspiration of crafting this city. Likewise, if you’re a fan of the IP, then you know plenty of champions came from Zaun, so you’ll want to be on the lookout for easter eggs referencing them as you progress through the game.

While on the subject of champions, in Convergence: A League of Legends Story, we’re following the role of a young Ekko. With Ekko having a device to manipulate time, you’ll likely explore this action platformer with a bit more ease to reassess those failed jumps when reaching the next platform. Fortunately, it won’t be long before we can try this game out for ourselves.

Players interested in playing through Convergence: A League of Legends Story can expect the game to launch on May 23, 2023. When it does release, the game will be available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can check out a game trailer for the title in the video we have embedded above.