Atomic Heart’s First DLC Teaser Revealed

Update:

Since the teaser trailer went live it has been viewed over 131K times. Here is what people had to say online.

A DLC already? I can’t wait! Sensei Soup – YouTube Comment

I don’t know how it’s possible, but the level design got even cooler. Duck – YouTube Comment

Glad to see it have a DLC ! The game looks so great ! He deserves the success ! Evan Garnier – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

Mundfish debut title came out earlier this year. For those of you who picked up Atomic Heart, you might have already finished the game and are waiting for the next chapter to release. Fortunately, we know DLC is coming, and today we have the first teaser showcasing what players can expect. Unfortunately, the teaser is incredibly brief, so don’t expect too much content here. But at the very least, we know that the developers are aiming to release this DLC into the marketplace sometime in the summer.

We won’t spoil the game here in case you haven’t already played through it. With Atomic Heart, players are getting an FPS experience set in an alternate 1955 reality. Here the Soviet Union thrived, gaining technological advancements with it. Now humanity is living easily with androids taking their place for various mundane jobs. Stepping into the role of a WWII veteran, players assume the role of an agent named P-3. You quickly learn that a facility has grown quiet, and you’re tasked with figuring out what has happened. Unfortunately, you realize that the androids have revolted against humanity, making it an uphill battle to stop these robots from taking over.

The game was generally well-received, and if you enjoyed the main campaign, you might be interested in going through another chapter. This teaser trailer notes that Facility 3826 has plenty of places yet to be discovered. You’ll get just one peek of a location you’ll get to explore when the DLC drops. Again, we’ll have to wait and see just when exactly that first DLC will be available as right now, we’re only given a launch window of sometime within this summer.

At any rate, you can check out the DLC teaser trailer in the video we have embedded above. Meanwhile, those that are still needing to go through the main campaign can get a bit more insight below. We have our Before You Buy video coverage of the title. Here you’ll get a little more insight into our impressions of the gameplay, narrative, and mechanics. However, you won’t find that this video will contain anything to spoil the story if you’re interested in going through the game. Currently, Atomic Heart is available to pick up on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.