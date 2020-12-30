10 Amazing PlayStation 4 War Games

There’s a ton of great video games releasing into the market each year and in the mix are war based titles. If you own a PlayStation 4 console and are looking for some great video games taking place in war then you’ll want to check out our list.

We’ve compiled our personal favorite war games which can be based on past wars in fictional futuristic settings. Without further ado, check out our favorite PlayStation 4 war games down below and let us know what some of your favorite war games on the console by leaving a comment down below.

#10 Kingdom Come Deliverance

Developer: Warhorse Studios

Publisher: Warhorse Studios, Deep Silver

Platforms: PC, PS4, XB1

Release: 2018

Developers Warhorse Studios is attempting to deliver a historically accurate and realistic video game set in the medieval Kingdom of Bohemia. Gamers may notice the period-accurate armor, clothing, combat techniques, and even real-world castle recreations.

In the video game’s campaign, the old king of Bohemia had passed with his heirs lacking the ability and power to secure the throne. Using this opportunity to take advantage and claim the rights, the old king’s brother takes control of Bohemia.

Players will be taking on the role of a blacksmith’s son whose family had been murdered by an invading army. With revenge burning in his heart, the son seeks out his family’s killer while also restoring the throne to the rightful heir.

#9 Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Developer: Ubisoft Montpellier

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: Android, iOS, PC, PS4, PS4, X360, XBO

Release: June 24, 2014

Valiant Hearts was released by Ubisoft and is set within the Great War. The game focuses on four characters that grow closer together throughout the war as each attempt to save one another from the horrors that follow during the battles of World War I. Unlike the typical war-based video game, Valiant Hearts is a puzzle adventure where players must complete certain tasks which may require players to locate specific objects.

Although within the mixture of puzzle-based levels, Valiant Hearts is broken up into sections of melee combat and time-based minigames. Not only does Valiant Hearts have a touching story but the gameplay is designed through Ubisoft’s UbiArt Framework, the in-house engine that was used to deliver Rayman Origins and Child of Light.

#8 Call of Duty: Warzone / Modern Warfare

Developer: Infinity Ward, Raven Software

Publisher: Activision

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: March 10, 2020

The Call of Duty franchise is massive and each year we get a new installment to enjoy across multiple platforms. When 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot released, there were plenty of rumors circulating online that a battle royale game mode would be added in at some point. Not only did that rumor proved to be true, but it was also a game mode that fans could enjoy for free as a standalone experience. Normally, it’s tough for developers to break into the battle royale genre simply due to the popularity of genre right now and the fact of the market being flooded with new games into the mix. Still, it left some franchises to squeeze in due to name recognition such as Call of Duty: Warzone. This game has been released and continues to find newcomers along with veterans sticking around simply because of how well the game plays.

It’s a battle royale game that offers a variety of matches so if you don’t feel like playing solo, you can join in with a group of other players. Gameplay mechanics also feel responsive as it comes from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare so if you’re familiar with the Call of Duty controls and gameplay setup then you should feel rather comfortable with this game. While there’s no real war setting in this game, the fact that you’re having to battle against a swarm of players should keep you pretty entertained. Likewise, there have been statements made in the past that we should see Call of Duty: Warzone evolve over the years to match up alongside other iconic Call of Duty franchises that will launch into the market such as the upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. Just how they plan to evolve the game remains to be seen, but we could see some unique weapons or even map changes.

Speaking of this topic, its also certainly worth adding into the point of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. This may be a reboot of a previous video game series within the Call of Duty franchise but it’s also a well received entry. There’s a blockbuster terrorism type of war players will get to go through in the campaign not to mention the other game modes available online. It may be last year’s installment at the time of writing this, but there is still plenty of active players enjoying the game today.

#7 Sudden Strike 4

Developer: Kite Games

Publisher: Kalypso Media

Platforms: PC, PS4

Release: August 11, 2017

Sudden Strike is back with a fourth installment and the game will bring in bigger battlefields, more units, better graphics, new scenarios, and legendary commanders. The fourth installment was originally considered to be a reboot in the franchise, Sudden Strike 4 has since been confirmed to be another installment of the Sudden Strike series.

Players will complete three extensive campaigns that will take place in various battlefields of World War II. No matter what faction your command, players will be able to control over a hundred different units into battle along with the ability to choose from one of nine individual commanders such as George Patton or Bernard Montgomery.

#6 Far Cry 5

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release: Feb 27, 2018

Platforms: PS4, XBO, PC

Far Cry 5 will be seeing a release in 2018. The video game takes place within the United States of America this time around, though more specifically, in a fictional Hope County, Montana.

Within the narrative, Far Cry 5 pins players against Joseph Seed, a leader of a cult who has forced his way into controlling Hope County. As more innocent civilians become trapped and forced into submission under Joseph Seed’s rule, only a handful of resistance stands between Seed and his reign.

Just as before, players can expect the title to deliver as a first-person shooter in an open world environment to explore either on foot or through vehicles.

#5 This War of Mine

Developer: 11 Bit Studios

Publisher: 11 Bit Studios

Platforms: PC, iOS, Android, PS4, XBO

Release: November 14, 2014

This War of Mine is a war survival video game that is a bit different than your standard war based titles. Taking place during a siege, players take on the role of keeping civilians alive during the woes of battle.

There’s plenty of strategies that go into the video game as players will need to fortify their base, go out at night to acquire new resources while making tough decisions based on morals. Likewise, you’ll need to be alert of any other civilian groups who decide to raid your base for resources.

#4 Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Developer: MachineGames

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: October 27, 2017

The video game Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus follows the events of Wolfenstein: The New Order which alters historical events. With the Nazi Regime ruling the world, a military resistance looks to fight back within America, acting as the nation’s second American Revolution against the Nazi rule. However, we would recommend playing the first installment, Wolfenstein: The New Order in order to follow the narrative journey of BJ Blazkowicz as he battles against the Nazi reign if you have yet to do so.

Regardless, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is a fantastic video game sequel that not only continues to capture the brutality story with full of intense action and firefights. This is also a single player focused video game adventure so you’ll have to look elsewhere if you’re wanting a cooperative or multiplayer other various multiplayer game modes.

#3 Nier: Automata

Developer: PlatinumGames

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PS4, PC

Release: March 7, 2017

Nier: Automata is a sequel to the 2010 video game release known as Nier, a spin-off title from the Drakengard series. Overall, the story is set within a proxy war between machines developed by alien invaders and the last surviving members of humanity.

Through the game progression we’ll learn more about our protagonist android who is tasked into saving a world for the human race. Still not persuaded on picking up Nier: Automata? Take a look of our detailed breakdown of the game within with our Before You Buy series upload right up above.

#2 Battlefield 1

Developer: EA DICE

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: October 21, 2016

Gameranx Before You Buy

Developed by EA DICE, the Battlefield franchise has recently taken a step back by taking players back to World War One with Battlefield 1. The video game is the fifteenth in the Battlefield series and much like the past installments, Battlefield 1 is an FPS.

While the game features a fully fleshed out multiplayer filled with game modes, players who pick up the game also have a narrative campaign. The campaign will have a few different characters from around the globe who will offer their story of the war.

#1 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Developer: Treyarch, Raven Software

Publisher: Activision

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S

Release: November 13, 2020

Gameranx Before You Buy

As the name suggests, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set during the Cold War of the 1980s. Players will be going through different iconic locations and fighting to keep their country safe from a devastating attack. After the previous Black Ops installment was released to be a multiplayer-only video game installment, we are finding Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to make a return back to the traditional Call of Duty franchise with a single-player campaign along with various multiplayer game modes. Fans of the Black Ops series will see some familiar faces return as they attempt to track down a Soviet spy.

The storyline for the campaign is interesting with a plethora of action-packed moments to even some pretty incredible set pieces. We won’t spoil anything here but a lot of people pick up Call of Duty games purely for the multiplayer experience and it would be amiss not to check in on these short campaign storylines. With that said, the multiplayer experience is just as what you would expect from a Call of Duty title.

Bonus

For Honor

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: February 14, 2017

For Honor is an action hack-and-slash type video game. Within this For Honor world, factions of medieval knights, samurai, and Vikings meet up on a battlefield in one epic war. This being more of a fighting-based video game, there is a big emphasis on multiplayer where friends can jump online and battle in a series of modes such as brawls, skirmishes, and elimination type matches.

Battlefield V

Developer: EA DICE

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC, XBO, PS4

Release: October 2018

Following up after the success of Battlefield 1 comes the latest release to the franchise, Battlefield V. This particular installment to the Battlefield series will take players back into the gritty war of World War II which will showcase the brutal war that soldiers had to endure years ago. Much like Battlefield 1, this release seems to also feature war stories where players will step into the shoes of various characters as they fight for their rights and loved ones.

This installment to the Battlefield franchise also comes with the beloved battle royale game mode. After going through the campaign you’ll have a currently active online community to enjoy various game matches. If you have yet to check the game out then take a look at our Before You Buy episode upload posted above for some gameplay footage and our overall thoughts.