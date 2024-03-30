Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra’s Graphics Are Great

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is the next upcoming Marvel Studios video game, alongside Wolverine, Marvel Rivals, and a Iron Man game that is still in early production stages. Skydance, the developers behind this game, shared a trailer a bit ago going over some of the storyplot that will be involved in the game, which features Captain America, the Black Panther of that time, and other superheroes.

Hydra is a big enemy throughout the Marvel Avenger’s series, especially in the Captain America series. The trailer spends a lot of time with Captain America and Black Panther, seemingly when they first met and what goes from there. According to Gamerant, he game will be developed on Unreal Engine 5.4, and some fans ae surpised.

The graphics for the game, even this early on, are looking fantastic for a game that still has so much time. Bits and pieces of the game are almost looking like one of the Marvel Cinamatic Universe’s movies unfolding before our eyes with all real it looks. However, with the game having a great first trailer this early on, it has some players wondering what the rest of the game will be like and if what we’ve seen so far will carry out.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has a release date launch window of 2025, as of right now, we don’t know when. There will definitely be a few more trailers before the day that the game actually releases, so hopefully we will see more soon.