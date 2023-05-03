Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 3.5 Patch Update Video Shows Shows Noticeable Improvements

Respawn Entertainment had just released their next major video game with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been incredibly hyped and anticipated. However, much like a lot of games that get released into the marketplace these days, there are a variety of bugs and performance issues that need to be addressed. Unfortunately, the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor title was a part of this trend, and it was noted that the developers were aware the game was failing to meet their standards.

As a result, the studio has been rushing to bring out a new patch update for the game. This was something that the developers were hopeful of providing a better performance across the board. Now that the patches have been released for both PC and console platforms, players should see a noticeable performance increase. In fact, there was a new video uploaded by YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits that showcased how the game performed before the recent 3.5 patch update, along with how it handles once implemented into the game.

Fortunately, the YouTube channel showcased all the available platforms for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. So you can check out the performance boost across the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms. Furthermore, for PC in particular, we have a list of specifications the system rig was using for the game, so you should have a better idea of what kind of performance increase you might receive. But overall, the performance update looks to add on a few more FPS as you go through the campaign. With that said, this is far from the only update we’ll likely see for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Respawn Entertainment will likely continue to bring out patch updates to further optimize the game performance, along with clearing out any bugs or technical issues.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, this game takes place a few years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Players will once again step into the role of Jedi Knight Cal as he continues his battle. Cal will have quite the uphill battle with the Galactic Empire still hunting down the last remaining Jedi that survived Order 66. Meanwhile, for those that are interested in the game and want our overall impressions, we do have a Before You Buy video coverage. You can check out our impressions of the game along with some gameplay footage in the video we have embedded below.