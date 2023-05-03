Reggie Fils-Aime Has Tears Of The Kingdom

As we get closer to May 12th, you’ll see more and more people talking about The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The title has the potential to be the Game of the Year if it delivers on many of the things that it promises. We know it has the foundation to be great based on the incredible first title in the line that kicked off the Switch’s life cycle. Whether the sequel lives up to the hype that’s been growing for it is unclear, but we do know that many people are playing the title right now, including Reggie Fils-Aime.

As you all hopefully know, Reggie Fils-Aime was the former head of Nintendo of America and was a key figure in their branching out into the mainstream internet culture while also being a face/person that Nintendo fans could trust. His hilarity, cleverness, and willingness to poke fun at himself endured and inspired until he left the company. He still loves The Big N and isn’t afraid to boost the hype for their upcoming title while kind of rubbing it in people’s faces that he has the game and they don’t:

“I don't know what you want. What I do have are a very particular set of skills, skills I have acquired over a very long career, skills that make me a nightmare for people like you.” https://t.co/jjweQapCTd — Reggie Fils-Aimé (@Reggie) May 3, 2023

The quote he used in the tweet was from the movie Taken, where Liam Neeson delivered that statement with incredible epicness. Here, Reggie is noting it likely because he’s about to lay the Ninten-Smackdown on some Mogoblins and other creatures of the game.

Is it fair that Reggie gets the game ahead of some other people, including many smaller websites? It depends on how you view things. He still is helping the industry where he can, including writing a book that showcased his mind set on “Changing The Game” and breaking into the industry. Plus, he still has plenty of friends at Nintendo that likely wasn’t afraid to drop a review code his way.

In the end, it’s harmless, but some likely wish they were Reggie right now because they want to play the game and not have to wait another week or so.

The good news is that once that week or so ends, they’ll have a game jam-packed full of content that could take weeks or even months to beat, depending on how much time they’ll have to play the title.

The first game was known for its length thanks to side quests, so now imagine how much more the sequel will offer. Who knows? Maybe we’ll see some more teases from Reggie as we build up to the launch.