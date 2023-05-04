Redfall: How To Complete Vampire Nests | Tips & Tricks

Redfall may be a bit of a dud according to most circles, however, that doesn’t mean there aren’t redeeming features lurking under the murky surface. The most obvious is its rather entertaining multiplayer, but aside from that, there are the wonderfully varied (and visually interesting) Vampire Nests.

Tucked away in a warped version of reality, these nests are the heart of Vampire power in Redfall. If a nest is near, all Vampires in the vicinity become far more powerful. Taking these out can make navigating Redfall a less daunting task. More importantly, these nests come with copious amounts of gubbins.

What Are Vampire Nests

Vampire Nests are pocket dimensions formed from warped fragments of reality. They are a twisted amalgamation of unnatural architecture, nature, or both. Inside, Vampires thrive, and at its core, there is a beating heart that vile influence infests the real world. Vampire Nests are dangerous places, but the rewards are well worth the risk.

You can spot a Vampire Nest on your Map once they start spawning (very early on in the campaign). You can also spot them in-game from a mile off. The area influenced by a nest is shrouded in a blue glow. Vampires that enter a nest’s control range are fully healed, and their stats are boosted. A Vampire normally gets put down with a single Stake from a Stake Launcher – not any more.

How To Complete Vampire Nests

Vampire Nests have three phases:

Exploration

Heart

Escape

Exploration

When you first enter a nest, you will get a display showing what to expect in terms of enemies whilst exploring the Nest. Sometimes you will get nothing. Other times you will get a horde of suped-up Vampires. It’s all a bit random, and this should keep you on your toes. Your goal here is to find the heart, but be sure to loot Nest Victims along the way for ammo and medkits.

Heart

Once you’ve found the Heart (you’ll know it when you see it…) you need to destroy it. Unfortunately, the Heart is immune to all forms of damage. Oh, and it’s often defended by enemies. We recommend scouring the Heart chamber for enemies, taking them out, and then dealing with the heart itself.

To kill the Heart, look for Nest Victims linked to the Heart by blood. Approach them and use your ‘Action Button’ to destroy the connection. Once all the connections have been broken, the Heart becomes vulnerable to attack.

Fire a few shots into the Heart, and it will shatter.

Escape

Once you have destroyed the Heart, a Vial will drop. Pick this up and a timer will start. You will have about a minute to find the exit and escape. The exit will be hidden behind the blood-amber walls. Shoot them to break them. Behind these walls are piles of loot too, so if you are feeling greedy, be sure to loot them.

Once you find the escape door, enter it to end the Vampire Nest.

Rewards For Destroying Vampire Nests

Destroying Vampire Nests rewards you with copious amounts of loot. Not only do you get a valuable Vial that can boost your stats, but you also get to fill your inventory with all kinds of new weapons. Of course, looting these weapons risks you not escaping the Vampire Nest, but that’s the risk/reward nature of the system. If you need better stats, new weapons, or just money from scrapping things, Vampire Nests are your go-to.

Do be aware you will also start drawing the ire of Rook after a certain point, so be prepared for that mini-boss if you are grinding Vampire Nests.

That’s all we have for Redfall for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more Redfall content.