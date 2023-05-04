What Was The Best PlayStation Game In April?

Every month of a gaming year can be packed with some of the best titles if the developers time it right. That’s why so many gamers attempt to “plan out their year” to see what games they want to get and whether they have the money to afford them all. Sony has been taking a new track with their releases in that they want to see what the gamers think every month about which games are the best. The “Player’s Choice” poll has become a staple for the year, and now, it’s time to see what the best PlayStation game of April was.

Although not all the games in this poll were PlayStation exclusives, it is important to note that many people likely got the titles on PS4 or PS5 due to how well games often run on them. Some of the picks in the poll, which you can vote on via the PlayStation Blog, include titles like Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Dead Island 2, Disney Speedstorm, Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Series, Minecraft Legends, and more. Some of you may have played many of these titles. Thus you might have a tough time deciding just one to choose from.

You have only one vote, so make sure you’re confident with which one you choose.

If we were to say which one is the “odds on favorite” for the poll, that would be the continuing adventures of Cal Kestis. The sequel title from Respawn Entertainment had many people chomping at the bit to get into the world and back in control of a lightsaber. Technical issues aside, the game was a huge release and a lot of fun to play. Plus, given that it’s now May, which is a revered month in the fanbase for this franchise, we wouldn’t be surprised if they came out in bulk to show their support.

However, you can’t knock the power of the Minecraft community. The spinoff title might not be as robust as the main game, but part of the fun is that you’re doing something different and getting to play with a bunch of friends as you attempt to save the world. So sometimes, it’s a familiarity that drives you to pick up a title.

As for a certain zombie title, it could be the dark horse pick, depending on how much you loved beating up zombies in Los Angeles.

So go to the PS Blog and make your selection! The results will be announced soon!