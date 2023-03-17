Layers of Fear Developers Release Extended Gameplay Footage

Bloober Team is known for delivering horror games into the marketplace. That’s where they have hit their real strides, and they have been taking on more complex projects. While the studio might have been known for its works like Layers of Fear, it has since delivered another brand new IP with The Medium. Likewise, we know that the studio is taking on its biggest challenge yet with the remake of Silent Hill 2. But before we get that game, we’re actually stepping back into the Layers of Fear franchise again.

Layers of Fear is a new installment releasing into the marketplace this year. Not to be confused with the original 2016 release, Layers of Fear is a new installment. This psychological horror game is said to tie all of the stories together, from Layers of Fear (2016) to the sequel, Layers of Fear 2. From what we know so far, this new installment will follow the Painter from the original game, and a character called the Writer. You’ll venture to a secluded lighthouse and embark on a journey that will tell a narrative that connects the previous games and characters together.

The gameplay should feel similar as well, with several puzzles and secrets to unlock. But the gameplay itself should look quite astonishing. This title was developed through Unreal Engine 5, and with it comes a slew of technical features such as ray tracing, HDR, and volumetric lighting. You’ll get a look at over ten minutes of the gameplay with the latest trailer video drop. Bloober Team is giving players interested in the installment a gameplay walkthrough which you can view in the video embedded above.

Again, Layers of Fear is set to launch later this year. Currently, the title is set for sometime this June. When the game does launch into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, after the launch of this game, the development team will likely further ramp up the remake production of Konami’s Silent Hill 2, a game we haven’t seen showcased since its initial reveal. But it’s clear that the studio aims to bring more complex and bigger-budget horror games into the market. For now, you can check out the gameplay walkthrough video that was uploaded on the official Bloober Team YouTube channel.