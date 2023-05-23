Fortnite Players Will Get Banned If They Do This Exploit

There is always an ongoing battle to keep competitive online games free from cheaters. With so many services out there that will provide players with exploits, it’s a battle to keep these exploits from ruining players’ games. But now there’s another exploit players can partake in within the game right now, which Epic is seeking to ban players that are caught using it.

If you haven’t heard about it already, the latest exploit that is finding itself being used heavily in Fortnite is based around the Kinect Blade. For those that get attacked using this exploit, it would appear that your character randomly died without any immediate danger around you. However, a player must take a few steps to pull this exploit off.

Detailed by FNBRintel on Twitter, all players have to do is three steps which are being out in the open, disconnecting your wifi and dash to the players, followed by slicing them up until you reach 200 damage using the Kinect Blade. Afterward, you just have to reconnect the wifi, and then you’ll have eliminated the player.

It’s caused quite a frustration for the Fortnite gaming community as players use this exploit to make some quick eliminations or even eliminate an entire squad. Now it looks like there are reports online that are showing players being banned from the game if they use this exploit.

Here's from the other person POV: pic.twitter.com/GVcrhRaUcH — FNBRintel (@FNBRintel) May 21, 2023

We’re not sure if this is going to be for everyone that this happens to, as I’m sure it can be argued that their wifi dropped briefly during the game, which caused this exploit to trigger. But I’m sure players who are triggering this exploit regularly will find their accounts getting hit with a ban.

You can even see the exploit in action from the videos embedded above from the FNBRintel tweet. You’ll get both points of view on the exploit. That is the account using the exploit along with the targeted player that seemingly drops dead out of nowhere.

Unfortunately, we don’t know just how soon this exploit will be active or if the development team has a fix coming to prevent players from using this exploit to their advantage. In the meantime, if your character randomly dies in the game, you’ll at least know what the likely cause was.