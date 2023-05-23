Humanity: Choice Trial 02-A – Bridge & Tunnel Puzzle Guide

Trial 02-A: Bridge & Tunnel in Choice, the second chapter of Humanity, is an optional level, but it offers a challenging puzzle that features two more Goldies for players to collect.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Choice Trial 02-A: Bridge & Tunnel in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Trial 02-A: Bridge & Tunnel Puzzle Solution

With all levels in Humanity, if you want to collect all of the Goldies, you’ll need to be thinking a few steps ahead so that the Goldies don’t fall off the edge. Use the guide below to know exactly where to put the direction tiles down and then retry the level if you dropped a Goldy with the knowledge of how to do it in one try.

When you first gain control in the level, you’ll notice that you need to guide two different people streams. The one on the platform above, won’t need much in order to make it to the end goal, so we’ll mainly be focusing on the stream that you start the level standing next to. Let them push the giant square made of blocks forward until it falls into place in the floor below and becomes a tunnel for them to walk through and a bridge for the stream above to walk over.

Turn the stream of people on the ground to the right as soon as they walk through the tunnel to get them to the far side of the level. When they reach the grass, turn them to the left twice so that they start to push the giant square that’s on the edge of the level with the Goldy standing on top of it.

Let the stream push the square all the way across the level until it falls down into a hole at the very end of the path, putting the Goldy on the same level as the stream. Collect the Goldy and then turn the stream left and then left again once it gets on the same plane as the giant square that they walk to the right of when entering the area for the first time.

Have the stream push the giant square across the level until it gets in position to be slotted into the hole in the ground across from the exit goal on the ground floor. As soon as it is, turn the stream right and then immediately left so that it gets absorbed into itself and starts walking the path you made earlier.

Follow the path around the two giant squares and then turn the stream to the left so that it pushes the square with the Goldy inside into the hole in the ground across from the exit goal. Let them walk through it once the square falls into place and wait until both Goldies make it to the end.

Once both Goldies are in the goal, turn the stream to the right immediately after the left turn command that you placed down in the previous step so that they push the final giant square to the right until it’s level with the final hole in the ground. Once it is, turn the stream to the right and then to the left.

Return to the place where the stream of people first enters the area with the giant squares. Remove the right turn command that you laid down at the start of the level and then turn the stream of people into the center of the final square so that they push it into place. This will allow the stream that’s on the top of the level to walk across all three bridges and make it to the end goal.

Turn the stream on the bottom floor so that they walk into the end goal through the center of the square at the end and when both are walking through, the level will be complete.